Dodge Challenger SRT HPE1000 Is So Super Stock It Makes Hennessey 810-RWHP Proud

While the Ford Mustang and Chevrolet Camaro have already switched generations once or twice, Dodge has been keeping the Challenger's third iteration relevant since way back in 2008 with the introduction of various (wild) upgrades. But there’s one, among the widebodies, Redeyes, and Demons that might not see that much... at first.
After all, calling your car “super stock” might sound underwhelming for anyone not in tune with the NHRA world. But, as fans know very well, appearances can be deceiving. That’s because the 2020 Challenger SRT Super Stock version dropped in for the 2020 model year right past the Redeye to claim the top spot in the range.
It did so with its 807-hp engine, lightweight 18 inchers, Demon drag radials, as well as a few other revisions to the suspension and more. Now, imagine the interesting discussions with representatives of the authorities when trying to explain that we’re still dealing with a “super stock” car after the Challenger also goes through the hands of the Hennessey Performance experts...
That’s because the Texas-based tuner is gladly taking one of the most potent stock muscle cars and is upgrading it to the HPE1000 standards. Clearly, it’s music to our ears, quite literally, given the company’s recent release of a video (embedded below) featuring a roaring test drive as well as the chassis dyno results for a 2021 Super Stock.
It’s a purple-black example, boasting all the hot commodities from the factory and the added panache of taking in the tuning company’s HPE1000 upgrade. That one, on a regular Challenger SRT Hellcat, comes with 1,012 horsepower, 969 lb-ft (1,314 Nm) of torque and the stated ability to zip past the 60-mph (96 kph) mark in just 2.8 seconds on the way to posting a 9.9-second quarter mile.
We all know that such characteristics bode well for the marketing department, but the rear wheel horsepower reality is a bit different. No worries, because the folks over at Hennessey decided to be as transparent as it gets with this SRT Super Stock.
As such, we’re not only given the 138-mph (223 kph) sights and sounds associated with the monster upgrade, but also the hard-earned Dynojet chassis dyno figures from the 0:44 mark. And these include some 810 rwhp and 732 rear wheel lb-ft (992 Nm) of torque, for good measure. Just to put them into perspective, they’re basically some 110 rwhp and 84 lb-ft (114 Nm) rwtq over... super stock.
