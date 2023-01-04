Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian Are Feeling Adventurous Riding Honda ATVs

There are couples out there who prefer going out to dinner and simply enjoying a walk, and others, like Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker, who would try all kinds of adventures. And this didn’t stop in 2023, as they started the year strong on Honda ATVs.
Travis Barker and Kourtney Kardashian’s relationship officially started in late 2020 and they tied the knot in 2022. But the two had been friends for years before they started dating and it looks like one of the things they have in common is their love for adventure. Or maybe Travis’ hobbies have grown on Kourtney. They usually take their bicycles out together, go hiking, and spend lots of time outdoors together.
The two started the new year with even more adventure as they ventured out on ATVs, as shared on social media on January 3. The adventures weren't limited to Kourtney and Travis, though, because the reality star's son, Reign, 8, whom she shares with ex Scott Disick, also joined them. And he got his own Honda ATV. Kourtney’s other children, Penelope and Mason, didn’t seem to have joined the three, nor did Travis'.
The Japanese brand defines the ATVs as "such a great way to have fun outdoors," and it looks like the famous power couple approves. The variants in the current lineup are the TRX250X and the TRX90X. They all seem to have opted for the latter version, which is great for both children and adults, according to the manufacturer. The quad bike is available in Red, and that is what Travis and Reign drove, and Magenta, which was Kourtney's option. The 2023 Honda TRX90X has a starting price of $3,349, plus options and taxes.
The TRX line goes back to the 1980s, with the TRX90 model being introduced in 2005. And it's still going strong.
The current model is rugged, reliable, and fun, powered by an 86-cc air-cooled, single-cylinder, four-stroke engine, with a push-button electric starter and a semi-automatic four-speed transmission. There's also a pair of shock absorbers with 2.6-inch front suspension, meant to offer a comfortable, controlled ride.
When it comes to children, the parents decide who goes riding and when, because of its keyed ignition. It also has an adjustable throttle limiter, allowing parents to control its power and top speed. The recommended age for children is 10 and above under a parent’s supervision.
Based on Kourtney Kardashian’s Instagram Stories, their car for their day filled with adventure was a Rolls-Royce, which was most likely Travis’ black Cullinan.
The same series of pictures also included a look at how they spend New Year's Eve. It obviously included matching pajamas for the famous couple, with 2023 glasses and gold party hats. They spent the holiday with Travis' son, Landon, his girlfriend, Charli D'Amelio, and Travis' stepdaughter, Atiana De La Hoya.
