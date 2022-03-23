Zac Efron Races His Brother Dylan on ATVs on Their Holiday in Costa Rica

Actor Zac Efron is well known for his thirst for adventure, so you wouldn’t expect him to casually lay in the sun on his holiday without trying something new. And racing with his brother, Dylan, on ATVs does qualify as adventure.
The 34-year-old Baywatch actor is showing off his physique all over Costa Rica. Zac and his brother, Dylan, are currently holidaying there, and they seem to love it.
Although the brothers are taking a break with their close friends, they’re also welcoming some healthy brotherly competition, as we can see in their posts on social media.
First, Zac Efron shared a set of pictures of the two of them on Honda ATVs at the beach, and captioned it in Spanish: “My heart is here.”
But his younger brother, Dylan, jokingly wrote in Spanish as well that “the last one buys the beers,” on his post shared on March 20.
Dylan’s latest Instagram Stories post shows the two famous brothers casually enjoying a ride on the ATV, and Zac seemed to be ahead of his brother. Who was not in a hurry.
Besides racing his brother, Zac also enjoyed some surfboarding and a shirtless jog on the beach, which shows that his Baywatch energy is still there, although the actor added he never wants to be in such “good shape” as he was when he filmed the comedy movie with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson.
According to the Directorate of Migration, the movie star entered the country on March 12th and hasn’t registered a departure yet. And it’s not surprising, because this isn’t the first time the former High School Musical actor visited the country. He first flew to Costa Rica in April 2017 and returned in May 2017, 2018, and 2019. In 2020, he also made it a part of his Netflix documentary, Down to Earth, which focuses on healthy, sustainable ways to live around the Earth.
