Train Sim World 3’s First Route Add-On Take Players to Birmingham

Launched two months ago, Train Sim World 3 is getting its first route add-on, as well as a brand-new Starter Pack. The latter includes the in-game Training Center and the Birmingham Cross-City line add-on, so new players will be able to start playing Train Sim World 3, without requiring any previous Train Sim World purchases.
Those who already own Train Sim World 3 can purchase the Birmingham Cross-City Line add-on separately to get access to Britain’s second city and 37 miles (60 kilometers) of West Midlands commuter services.
The iconic Class 323 locomotive, familiar to Birmingham locals and known for its distinctive traction motor sounds, will be up for driving between Lichfield, Bromsgrove and Redditch, as well as past other landmarks of the region such as the Cadbury Factory. As a cameo, the in-route collectibles take the form of licensed Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate bars and decorative planters in the shape of Birmingham’s bull emblem.
Of course, these will be hidden from players who will have to find them throughout the route, which is otherwise dressed with architecture indicative of Birmingham’s suburban and industrial landscapes.
Train Sim World players who own additional content will also be able to take advantage of other locomotives, such as the recently released RHTT Railhead Treatment Train and those from compatible add-ons such as the GWR Class 43 HST, Northern Trans-Pennine Mk2 Coaches and Tees Valley Line Class 37. More importantly, players who own any combination of these previous add-ons will have access to additional services via the Birmingham Cross-City timetable.
Last but not least, Train Sim World 3: Birmingham Cross-City add-on brings new challenges, such as taking on the Lickey Incline, Britain’s steepest, sustained main-line railway incline.
Train Sim World 3: Birmingham Cross-City add-on is now available for PC, PlayStation and Xbox consoles for $40 / €36 / £30. The Birmingham Starter Pack, which includes Training Center and the Birmingham Cross-City add-on, is available as a standalone release for the same price.
The iconic Class 323 locomotive, familiar to Birmingham locals and known for its distinctive traction motor sounds, will be up for driving between Lichfield, Bromsgrove and Redditch, as well as past other landmarks of the region such as the Cadbury Factory. As a cameo, the in-route collectibles take the form of licensed Cadbury Dairy Milk chocolate bars and decorative planters in the shape of Birmingham’s bull emblem.
Of course, these will be hidden from players who will have to find them throughout the route, which is otherwise dressed with architecture indicative of Birmingham’s suburban and industrial landscapes.
Train Sim World players who own additional content will also be able to take advantage of other locomotives, such as the recently released RHTT Railhead Treatment Train and those from compatible add-ons such as the GWR Class 43 HST, Northern Trans-Pennine Mk2 Coaches and Tees Valley Line Class 37. More importantly, players who own any combination of these previous add-ons will have access to additional services via the Birmingham Cross-City timetable.
Last but not least, Train Sim World 3: Birmingham Cross-City add-on brings new challenges, such as taking on the Lickey Incline, Britain’s steepest, sustained main-line railway incline.
Train Sim World 3: Birmingham Cross-City add-on is now available for PC, PlayStation and Xbox consoles for $40 / €36 / £30. The Birmingham Starter Pack, which includes Training Center and the Birmingham Cross-City add-on, is available as a standalone release for the same price.