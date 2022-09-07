Most Authentic Train Simulator Out Now on PC and Consoles, All Aboard the Choo Choo Train

Train simulation fans rejoice, as one of the most authentic games of this particular genre is now out on PC and consoles. Train Sim World 3 is a consistent upgrade over the previous title in the series and even allows those who own Train Sim World 2 to carry all the routes and engines they own into the new game.
The main highlight of the new Train Sim World 3 is the new dynamic weather system, which will have significant impact on locomotive handling and responsiveness. To make the transition to the new weather system smoother, players can visit the all-new Training Center to experience adverse weather in a safe environment.
On top of that, the game includes three core routes: California’s Cajon Pass, known for its lengthy freight trains, the high-speed 280 hm/h Kassel-Wurzburg route in Germany, as well as an extended version of England’s Southeastern Highspeed between London St Pancras and Ashford International. In addition, the Deluxe Edition comes bundled with an improved version of the popular Spirit of Steam add-on from Train Sim World 2.
Just like the previous iterations, Train Sim World 3 will allow players to customize their experience with the help of both the Livery Editor and Scenario Planner. The game is perfectly suitable for short gameplay sessions, too, courtesy of the Quick-Play mode, which allow players to select a route and scenario that has not yet been completed, either more or less than 30 minutes long.
Developed and published by Dovetail Games, Train Sim World 3 is now available on PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store), PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series S/X for $40 / €40. The Deluxe Edition is also up for grabs for $60 / €60. More importantly, Game Pass members can play Train Sim World 3 for free right now.
