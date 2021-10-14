The Newest Train Joining Train Sim World 2 Comes from the Art Deco Era

Train Sim World 2 is notorious for its amount of DLC, and while they aren’t required to get an immersive train experience, it’s quite hard to keep track of them in case you’re looking to enrich that experience. The most recent DLC coming from developer Rivet Games is truly newsworthy since it brings an old, iconic train to one of the biggest train simulators out there.
London Underground 1938 Stock, as the name suggests, introduces a new train to players, the 1938 Stock, a Journey Mode chapter for Bakerloo Line, extensive additional 24-hour Timetable for Bakerloo Line, support for Livery Designer and Scenario Planner, a Training Module and 3 detailed scenarios for Bakerloo Line, as well as the original 1938 Tube Stock in London Transport livery, as it operated on the Bakerloo Line.
The 1938 Stock comes from the Art Deco era and is one of the trains that defined the Underground commuting for many generations. The newly added train is one of the solutions that was to solve the transportations problems throughout London and modernize the public transport in the mid-30s.
The 1938 Stock was revolutionary for its time since it had all the traction equipment installed under the train floor rather than behind the driver’s cab, which resulted in expanded capacity on every service it provided.
More importantly, the 1938 Stock served the Northern Piccadilly and Central Lines and the Bakerloo Line until the 1980s. Furthermore, a few sets have been shortened to just two cars, adapted for third rail capability, and painted in the Network SouthEast livery for use on the Isle of Wight as the Class 483, where it served until January 2021.
Train Sim World 2’s new London Underground 1938 Stock DLC is now available on PC and consoles for $14 / €14 / £12.
