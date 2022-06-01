Train Sim World 2: Spirit of Steam Add-On Brings New Route, 15 Authentic Stations, More

The folks at Dovetail Games are back in the news with yet another Train Sim World 2 DLC, Spirit of Steam. As the name suggests, the add-on released today is trying to bring back the nostalgia of the romantic steam era.
Players who buy Spirit of Steam will have the opportunity to take control of the iconic LMS Jubilee Class locomotive, resplendent in nostalgic BR Brunswick Green livery, adorned with BR’s late crest. A new 38-mile (58 km) route from Liverpool Lime Street to Crewe is included in the add-on as well.
The new route allows players to carry passengers along the West Coast Main Line, over the Runcorn Railway Bridge and right into the hear of Merseyside with the express 4-6-0. In addition, Spirit of Steam adds the rugged BR Late Black guise and 2-8-0 wheel configuration, which is better suited to hauling lower speed, heavy freight trains.
Besides the new route and the two locomotives, Spirit of Steam brings a bunch of additional content, including 15 authentic stations, Mk1 FK, TSO, BSO and BG Coaches in BR Maroon and Blood & Custard liveries, 16t Mineral, 5-plank, Conflat and Standard Van Wagons, and a 20t Brake Van.
Developer Dovetail Games also says that the add-on features authentic and detailed sound recording, recorded from the real locomotives, as well as all-new authentic steam locomotive simulation. Journey Mode featuring over 24 hours of activities for players to master are included too, along with an extensive 24-hour timetable, a selection of Route Tasks to complete, and support for Livery Designer, Scenario Planners, and Creators Club.
Obviously, the new add-on isn’t free, so fans of the series can pick up Train Sim World 2: Spirit of Steam on PC (via Steam and the Epic Games Store), PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S today for $30 / €30 / £25.
