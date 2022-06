Train Sim World 2: Spirit of Steam Add-On Brings New Route, 15 Authentic Stations, More

Players who buy Spirit of Steam will have the opportunity to take control of the iconic LMS Jubilee Class locomotive , resplendent in nostalgic BR Brunswick Green livery, adorned with BR’s late crest. A new 38-mile (58 km) route from Liverpool Lime Street to Crewe is included in the add-on as well.The new route allows players to carry passengers along the West Coast Main Line, over the Runcorn Railway Bridge and right into the hear of Merseyside with the express 4-6-0. In addition, Spirit of Steam adds the rugged BR Late Black guise and 2-8-0 wheel configuration, which is better suited to hauling lower speed, heavy freight trains.Besides the new route and the two locomotives, Spirit of Steam brings a bunch of additional content, including 15 authentic stations, Mk1 FK, TSO, BSO and BG Coaches in BR Maroon and Blood & Custard liveries, 16t Mineral, 5-plank, Conflat and Standard Van Wagons, and a 20t Brake Van.Developer Dovetail Games also says that the add-on features authentic and detailed sound recording, recorded from the real locomotives, as well as all-new authentic steam locomotive simulation. Journey Mode featuring over 24 hours of activities for players to master are included too, along with an extensive 24-hour timetable, a selection of Route Tasks to complete, and support for Livery Designer, Scenario Planners, and Creators Club.Obviously, the new add-on isn’t free, so fans of the series can pick up Train Sim World 2 : Spirit of Steam on PC ( via Steam and the Epic Games Store), PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S today for $30 / €30 / £25.