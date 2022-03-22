Manhattan’s Famed Harlem Line Add-On Arrives On-Time in Train Sim World 2

Train Sim World 2 is probably the game with the most DLCs available for purchase, so if you’re into train sims, this is likely to be your go-to title if don’t mind paying for extra content. Speaking of which, the most recent Train Sim World 2 add-on, the Harlem Line is now available digitally on all platforms, including PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store) PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.
The legendary Harlem Railroad has been built over the course of two decades and is part of the famous New York Central. It serves passengers 24/7 in and out of the city from the Grand Central Terminal through the underground tunnels, across street-level lines, and along elevated railways.
Besides the busy commuter services in the heart of Manhattan, the Harlem line also extends in the suburbs of Woodlawn, as well as to North White Plains train yard, which is the first and last stop for many engines.
In Harlem Line, players will be able to take control of the many passenger services with the Metro-North classic M3A and modern M7A EMU’s (electric multiple unit) departing from Grand Central Terminal. There will be a wide range of services to choose from, such as local and express trains running 24 hours a day.
The Harlem Line consists of a 24-mile (39 km) route from Grand Central Terminal to North White Plains (also includes Yankees-East 153rd Street station. Additionally, the Journey Mode features over 24 hours of activities, including Accessible Training Modules and five detailed scenarios, as well as extensive 24-hour Timetable.
Of course, the new add-on is fully compatible with Livery Designer and Scenario Planner. Train Sim World 2 owners who’d like to check out the new Harlem Line add-on can do so on any of the compatible platforms for $30 / €30.
Besides the busy commuter services in the heart of Manhattan, the Harlem line also extends in the suburbs of Woodlawn, as well as to North White Plains train yard, which is the first and last stop for many engines.
In Harlem Line, players will be able to take control of the many passenger services with the Metro-North classic M3A and modern M7A EMU’s (electric multiple unit) departing from Grand Central Terminal. There will be a wide range of services to choose from, such as local and express trains running 24 hours a day.
The Harlem Line consists of a 24-mile (39 km) route from Grand Central Terminal to North White Plains (also includes Yankees-East 153rd Street station. Additionally, the Journey Mode features over 24 hours of activities, including Accessible Training Modules and five detailed scenarios, as well as extensive 24-hour Timetable.
Of course, the new add-on is fully compatible with Livery Designer and Scenario Planner. Train Sim World 2 owners who’d like to check out the new Harlem Line add-on can do so on any of the compatible platforms for $30 / €30.