Manhattan’s Famed Harlem Line Add-On Arrives On-Time in Train Sim World 2

Train Sim World 2 is probably the game with the most DLCs available for purchase, so if you’re into train sims, this is likely to be your go-to title if don’t mind paying for extra content. Speaking of which, the most recent Train Sim World 2 add-on, the Harlem Line is now available digitally on all platforms, including PC (via Steam and Epic Games Store) PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X/S.

