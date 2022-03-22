The Mitsubishi Pajero's Assembly Plant Will Soon Make Toilet Paper and Tissues

An off-road icon, the Pajero was unceremoniously axed last year over a handful of reasons. For starters, retail sales were abysmal. But more importantly, the SUV was last redesigned from the ground up in 2006.
After the prefectural and local authorities learned that Mitsubishi has no plans for the Sakahogi plant that produced the Pajero, they asked the automaker to sell the facility to protect jobs. Nikkei Asia reports that Mitsubishi closed a deal with Daio Paper in this regard, selling the complex for circa four billion yen (that's just over $33 million at current exchange rates).
To whom it may concern, Daio Paper will reappropriate this facility to make sanitary paper products, namely tissues and toilet paper. A paper mill is very close to Sakahogi, which explains the company’s interest in this factory.
As per the cited publication, “the facility's location in central Japan offers Daio flexibility to shift supply to the Tokyo region or greater Osaka as needed.” Daio Paper controls 30% of the facial and toilet tissue market.
What’s next for the Pajero?
Well, it was initially believed that Mitsubishi and Nissan would collaborate on the next-generation model with underpinnings from the Patrol. Speaking of which, the 2024 redesign is rumored with a twin-turbo V6 powerplant rather than a free-breathing V8 to improve output and efficiency alike.
However, the senior manager of product strategy for Mitsubishi’s Australian division has bad news. More specifically, Owen Thomson made it extremely clear that we shouldn’t hold our breaths for a return anytime soon. When asked about the Patrol tie-up, the high-ranking executive couldn’t offer any additional information to Australian motoring publication Drive.
The last hurrah for the Pajero came in May 2021 when Mitsubishi presented the Aussie market with the Final Edition. No fewer than 800 units were delivered in this part of the world, starting at 54,990 kangaroo bucks for the base trim. All three grades feature a 3.2-liter turbo diesel four-cylinder engine that cranks out 141 kW (189 hp) and 441 Nm (325 lb-ft) of torque.
