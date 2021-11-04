Train Sim World 2 Adds New Picturesque Cornish Countryside Route

autoevolution
Dovetail Games had many requests for a route in Cornwall, the UK’s most South-Westerly region, mostly because the of beautiful landscapes, the developer admitted this week. If you’re one of the Train Sim World 2 players who wanted to visit the picturesque Cornish countryside, you’ll be happy to know that a new route that goes through this particular part of the UK is available today.
We’d had a lot of requests for a route in Cornwall, the UK’s most South-Westerly region, and we could see why. It has beautiful countryside, amazing beaches and lovely towns. We're looking forward to players exploring this iconic British railway in Train Sim World 2,” said Rivet Games Director Tim Gatland.

Train Sim World 2: West Cornwall Local route goes across Penzance – St. Austell & St. Ives. The West Cornwall Local remains faithful to the line from the 1990s in the pre-British Rail privatization era.

For those unaware, the Cornish Main Line opened back in 1867 and it’s been Cornwall main transportation lines for tourists, but it also served the local communities. The DLC released today includes the BR Class 150/2, the predominant train of rural regional lines in England, as well as the classic BR Class 37/5, which can be accompanied by the YCV Turbot and YGB Seacow wagons.

Train Sim World 2 players who pick up the West Cornwall Local route can choose what activities to perform. They can either drive trains across the 44-mile line from Penzance to St. Austell or ride around as a passenger across the St. Ives branch. They can also complete the newly added route tasks or simply become a witness of the action unfolding. Just make sure to check out the Scenario Planner and Livery Designer for the new content.

The new Train Sim World 2: West Cornwall Local route is now available for $30 / £25, with a 10% discount for PC and PlayStation players.

