Train Sim World 2 Brings Amtrak Custom Livery Wrap to Players and Passengers in the US

Dovetail Games, the studio behind the critically acclaimed Train Sim World 2, announced it has partnered with Amtrak to commemorate the 50th Anniversary of the American passenger rail carrier. Players and passenger alike will be able to see a brand-new custom livery both in-game and in real life, which celebrates the milestone.
Under the agreement, Amtrak will wrap one of their ACS-64 electric locomotives in a custom version of the historic Phase III livery as applied to AEM-7 locomotives throughout the 1980s.
The wrap will be sponsored by Train Sim World 2 and passengers will be able to see it on locomotive #662, running on services in the Northeast Corridor, which includes stops in Boston, MA and Providence, RI throughout the rest of its Anniversary year.
“This year we painted six diesel locomotives to commemorate our fifty years of service as America’s Railroad. We are honored to collaborate with Train Sim World 2 to bring a special livery to an electric locomotive that fans, employees and passengers in the Northeast can enjoy,” said Doug Duvall, Amtrak’s Assistant Vice President of Corporate Communications.
But wait, there’s more! Dovetail Games announced that the Boston Sprinter route, part of the Rush Hour expansion, will get a free update that will allow players to operate the ACS-64 locomotive with the brand-new custom 50th Anniversary livery in-game.
Dovetail Games’ might seem just a marketing stunt but allowing railfans to see the custom livery, both as they travel in the real world on the locomotive and virtual with Train Sim World 2, really feels like an authentic experience.
No release date for the free update has been announced, but we do know it will be available for Train Sim World 2 on PC (via Steam and the Epic Game Store), PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.
The wrap will be sponsored by Train Sim World 2 and passengers will be able to see it on locomotive #662, running on services in the Northeast Corridor, which includes stops in Boston, MA and Providence, RI throughout the rest of its Anniversary year.
“This year we painted six diesel locomotives to commemorate our fifty years of service as America’s Railroad. We are honored to collaborate with Train Sim World 2 to bring a special livery to an electric locomotive that fans, employees and passengers in the Northeast can enjoy,” said Doug Duvall, Amtrak’s Assistant Vice President of Corporate Communications.
But wait, there’s more! Dovetail Games announced that the Boston Sprinter route, part of the Rush Hour expansion, will get a free update that will allow players to operate the ACS-64 locomotive with the brand-new custom 50th Anniversary livery in-game.
Dovetail Games’ might seem just a marketing stunt but allowing railfans to see the custom livery, both as they travel in the real world on the locomotive and virtual with Train Sim World 2, really feels like an authentic experience.
No release date for the free update has been announced, but we do know it will be available for Train Sim World 2 on PC (via Steam and the Epic Game Store), PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and Xbox Series X.