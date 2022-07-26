Toyota GR 86 Gets Dressed in Limited Attire to Celebrate 10th Anniversary

Back in 2012, Toyota (and Subaru) launched the GT 86 (and BRZ), and since the fun-to-drive coupe has blown 10 candles off its birthday cake, it is now celebrated in its homeland with a limited edition model.
Following hot on the heels of the Subaru BRZ 10th Anniversary Edition, the new Toyota GR 86 10th Anniversary Edition features a similar makeover and is based on the RZ grade. It gets special touches inside and out and will be available to order for a limited time only.
Instantly recognizable due to that orange shade that is reminiscent of its predecessor, the new limited edition car rides on 18-inch wheels with a black finish, identical to those equipping its Subaru sibling. It also features black side mirror caps, several dark accents at both ends, and celebratory sticker on the rear windscreen.
Moving over to the cockpit, we can see a similar albeit reversed color combination. The black leather upholstery is contrasted by orange trim and is stitched together using orange string. The special embroidery in the door cards reads ‘10th anniversary,’ just like the one in the limited-edition BRZ, and the black trim rounds off the makeover. Toyota hasn’t said anything about the equipment level, but we can see that it sports dual-zone automatic climate control, electrically-adjustable side mirrors, digital instrument cluster, cruise control, and a few other gizmos.
Power comes from the same naturally aspirated 2.4-liter boxer engine, which kicks out an identical 232 hp (235 ps / 173 kW) and 184 lb-ft (250 Nm) of torque to the BRZ in the Japanese specification. The mill is hooked up to a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission, with the latter being optional, and rear-wheel drive. They haven’t said how many units of the GR 86 10th Anniversary Edition will be made, but the vehicle will only be available to order from July 24 to September 30. Pricing starts at 3,469,000 yen (equal to $25,415) for the stick shift model, and 3,632,000 yen ($26,610) for the two-pedal version.
Instantly recognizable due to that orange shade that is reminiscent of its predecessor, the new limited edition car rides on 18-inch wheels with a black finish, identical to those equipping its Subaru sibling. It also features black side mirror caps, several dark accents at both ends, and celebratory sticker on the rear windscreen.
Moving over to the cockpit, we can see a similar albeit reversed color combination. The black leather upholstery is contrasted by orange trim and is stitched together using orange string. The special embroidery in the door cards reads ‘10th anniversary,’ just like the one in the limited-edition BRZ, and the black trim rounds off the makeover. Toyota hasn’t said anything about the equipment level, but we can see that it sports dual-zone automatic climate control, electrically-adjustable side mirrors, digital instrument cluster, cruise control, and a few other gizmos.
Power comes from the same naturally aspirated 2.4-liter boxer engine, which kicks out an identical 232 hp (235 ps / 173 kW) and 184 lb-ft (250 Nm) of torque to the BRZ in the Japanese specification. The mill is hooked up to a six-speed manual or a six-speed automatic transmission, with the latter being optional, and rear-wheel drive. They haven’t said how many units of the GR 86 10th Anniversary Edition will be made, but the vehicle will only be available to order from July 24 to September 30. Pricing starts at 3,469,000 yen (equal to $25,415) for the stick shift model, and 3,632,000 yen ($26,610) for the two-pedal version.