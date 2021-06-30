Ducati's MG-20 Proves That a Magnesium e-Bike Is Possible, It Also Folds Down

Toyota GR 86-Based Lexus UC Rendered With Corporate Spindle Grille

The latest rumor in the automotive industry concerns Lexus. According to Japanese outlets, the premium-oriented brand considers an entry-level coupe with the same chassis and four-cylinder boxer as the Toyota GR 86. 12 photos



Greatly inspired by the full-width lightbar of the all-new NX, the sporty-looking rear is complemented by door-mounted side mirrors from the IS compact executive sedan. Let’s imagine for a minute that Lexus will bring the UC to fruition, but the biggest problem of the newcomer is the interior.



The Subaru BRZ and Toyota GR 86 for the 2022 model year aren’t exactly plush, which is why Lexus would have to spend a lot of money on redesigning the cabin with high-quality materials. It’s also worth highlighting that a six-speed automatic isn’t up to snuff at the present moment, especially if you remember the clever 10-speed transmissions in the flagship LC.



Another point of contention is the powertrain, which is expected with either plug-in assistance or a mild-hybrid setup. The first scenario would make the Urban Coupe too heavy for a sports car that was originally developed to be light while the benefits of the 48-volt system are - dare I say it - negligible.



Last, but not least, we should consider that sports cars aren’t selling well.



Before the health crisis that shall not be named, Subaru and Toyota sold 2,334 and 3,398 units of the BRZ and 86 in 2019 in the United States. Lexus moves quite a few more NXs per month, and the same can be said about the largest utility vehicle in Subaru’s lineup: the seven- or eight-seat Ascent.



This being said,



View this post on Instagram A post shared by Theo throttle – the fudger (@theottle) A simple rumor led to countless design studies of the Urban Coupe, and the latest one comes courtesy of pixel wizard Theo Throttle. Envisioned with the spindle grille that Lexus introduced in 2011 with the LF-Gh concept, the rendering also flaunts very sharp daytime running lights, prominent wheel arches that curve into the waistline, and a profile that includes a bold accent line that begins from the front fender and ends into the door handle.

Editor's note: GR 86 also pictured in the gallery. GR 86 also pictured in the gallery.