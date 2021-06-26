New Lexus UC Sports Car Rumored With Plug-In Hybrid Boxer, Toyota GR 86 Chassis

For the 2021 model year, Lexus offers a total of two coupes in the guise of the RC and LC. In the not-so-distant future, the premium-oriented brand may roll out the UC according to a rumor originating from Japan.
Motoring outlet Spyder 7 says that Lexus intends to copy the Subaru BRZ and Toyota GR 86 with plug-in assistance for the 2.4-liter boxer engine, which is very tempting at first glance. On the other hand, the weight of an electric motor and a Li-Ion battery would spoil the handling characteristics.
The cited publication also mentions 48-volt mild hybridization, which makes considerably more sense in this application. Pressed by the automotive media over the UC, the Japanese automaker gave a standard answer in the guise of “we don’t comment on our future product strategy” and all that jazz.
If you ask me, the urban coupe isn’t the car that Lexus needs. Lexus also happens to be spending billions of dollars on electrification, which is why a brand-new sports car isn’t likely to happen anytime soon. And finally, the idea of a boxer-engined Lexus is - dare I say it - ludicrous for many people.
While on the subject of inconceivable things, the LX full-size SUV will allegedly receive a pair of six-cylinder engine options according to a recent report. Instead of a free-breathing V8, the standard powerplant of the gentle giant for the 2022 model year will come in the guise of a twin-turbo V6 with 409 horsepower and 479 pound-feet (650 Nm) of torque on tap. Higher up the spectrum, a hybridized system will level up the V6 to 480 horsepower.
Both six-cylinder mills will be featured in the 2022 Toyota Tundra full-size pickup truck, which is getting the brand-new touchscreen infotainment system from the 2022 Lexus NX crossover utility vehicle. The Japanese automaker calls these mills the iForce MAX, and just like the LX and Land Cruiser, the gas-guzzling V8 has been phased out from the engine range.
The cited publication also mentions 48-volt mild hybridization, which makes considerably more sense in this application. Pressed by the automotive media over the UC, the Japanese automaker gave a standard answer in the guise of “we don’t comment on our future product strategy” and all that jazz.
If you ask me, the urban coupe isn’t the car that Lexus needs. Lexus also happens to be spending billions of dollars on electrification, which is why a brand-new sports car isn’t likely to happen anytime soon. And finally, the idea of a boxer-engined Lexus is - dare I say it - ludicrous for many people.
While on the subject of inconceivable things, the LX full-size SUV will allegedly receive a pair of six-cylinder engine options according to a recent report. Instead of a free-breathing V8, the standard powerplant of the gentle giant for the 2022 model year will come in the guise of a twin-turbo V6 with 409 horsepower and 479 pound-feet (650 Nm) of torque on tap. Higher up the spectrum, a hybridized system will level up the V6 to 480 horsepower.
Both six-cylinder mills will be featured in the 2022 Toyota Tundra full-size pickup truck, which is getting the brand-new touchscreen infotainment system from the 2022 Lexus NX crossover utility vehicle. The Japanese automaker calls these mills the iForce MAX, and just like the LX and Land Cruiser, the gas-guzzling V8 has been phased out from the engine range.