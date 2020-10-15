Toyota "Formula Supra" Rocks an 11,000 RPM F1 Heritage V10, Ryan Tuerck Too

Remember F1's V10 era? Of course you do - unlike today's hybridized 1.6-liter V6s, the ten-cylinder units, which went away in the late 2000s, had a soundtrack that was music to an aficionado's ears. Well, that kind of aural magic is set to reach the Mk V Toyota Supra, courtesy of pro drifter Ryan Tuerck.
You might be familiar with the American athlete thanks to his looney Ferrari 458 V8-swapped Toyota GT86 drift car, but the time has come for us to discuss his A90-generation Supra build, which is currently in the making.
The British engine specialist, which has provided motivation for manufacturer racing efforts coming from Yamaha, MG, Mazda and Honda, albeit with its main focus involving supplying engines to privateers, explains the nature of this "heritage" F1 motor on its website.
"The engine can now be found powering many late model Formula 1 cars, such as Benettons, Arrows or Tyrrells where the original engine is no longer available or cost effective to rebuild," we are being told.
However, this Judd 4.0-liter V10 was first used in the Rafanelli Riley & Scott LMP1 car at the American LeMans race in 1999, and has helped multiple such prototype racers and single-seaters from various series achieve victory ever since.
And its 4.0-liter displacement means this sits at roughly the same weight as the BMW twin-turbo 3.0-liter straight-six of the factory vehicle (by the way, this motor has been turbo-pushed to 1,000 hp, for the drift car run by Stephan Papadakis' team).
However, the linear power delivery of this V10, which produces 750 ponies in unrestricted form, makes it ideal for the steer-with-the-throttle stage where Tuerck performs. At the same time, that manic N/A aural experience should act like a crowd pleaser - these are just two of the reasons that have determined the racer to dream of this project since early last decade.
"For 10 years I have waited to connect the dots in order for this to happen, I never knew what chassis I would use but it was always about the Judd engine even before the Ferrari-swapped 86," Tuerck states.
As for how the Supra will be modded outside the engine bay, the drifter has teased the project in the clip below, announcing a 14-video series on his YouTube channel, with this set to kick off on October 18th.
Our (not so) secret wish? Perhaps we'll see this V10-animated Supra doing battle with Japanese pro slider Daigo Saito's Mk V Supra, which packs a good old 2JZ swap.
