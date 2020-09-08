Porsche Ice Experience in Mongolia Is What a Winter Wonderland Really Looks Like

For all the dead cold engineering and efficiency that usually get associated with German brands, Porsche manages to stand out by also having a strong emotional side.
People who own Porsches rarely swap for other carmakers, and it only takes driving one once to realize what that is. Of course, we're talking about its sporty models - your 911s, 718 Caymans and Boxsters, hell, maybe even your Taycans now - and not the great-but-ultimately-still-an-SUV Cayenne or the big-butted Panamera four-door GT.
These performance-oriented cars speak for themselves, but just in case not everybody gets to hear them, Porsche has a few events lined up throughout the year to make sure everyone gets what the brand is all about: driving.
Whether you like to see the world through the windows of a Porsche, let rip on a racetrack behind the wheel of a 718 Cayman ClubSport, or just drift endlessly over a frozen lake, Porsche has you covered through one of its Porsche Experience programs.
Porsche's Travel Experience focuses on the joys of mixing driving with beautiful backdrops from around the world, whether it's for a trip of just a few hours or a full-on days-long road trip. The Track Experience program is pretty much self-explanatory: you get to drive your Porsche or even track-dedicated models on a famous racing circuit, but not before you receive extensive training from experienced instructors. The aim is to ensure you'll make the most of the vehicle and the experience in complete safety.
Finally, there's the Ice Experience. This one might seem a little weird at first, but since it allows driving pleasure to continue into the cold season, you won't hear any complaints from anybody. Instead of leaving your 911 to hang until spring and taking the Cayenne out, Porsche encourages you to bring a sports car out on a frozen lake for an extended session of drifting, slaloming, and brake testing. In other words, you'll get to practice driving under very slippery conditions, something that might even prove useful later on in the real world. On top of it all, it's immensely fun.
The 2020 Porsche Ice Experience China was the 10th edition of the event and took place on the Yakeshi lake in Inner Mongolia (200 kilometers - 124 miles - south of the Russian border). A photographer named Kai Hartmann battled the awful cold (-45 degrees Celsius/ -49 Fahrenheit) to bring us these absolutely fantastic shots of what a winter wonderland looks like for any motorhead.
These performance-oriented cars speak for themselves, but just in case not everybody gets to hear them, Porsche has a few events lined up throughout the year to make sure everyone gets what the brand is all about: driving.
Whether you like to see the world through the windows of a Porsche, let rip on a racetrack behind the wheel of a 718 Cayman ClubSport, or just drift endlessly over a frozen lake, Porsche has you covered through one of its Porsche Experience programs.
Porsche's Travel Experience focuses on the joys of mixing driving with beautiful backdrops from around the world, whether it's for a trip of just a few hours or a full-on days-long road trip. The Track Experience program is pretty much self-explanatory: you get to drive your Porsche or even track-dedicated models on a famous racing circuit, but not before you receive extensive training from experienced instructors. The aim is to ensure you'll make the most of the vehicle and the experience in complete safety.
Finally, there's the Ice Experience. This one might seem a little weird at first, but since it allows driving pleasure to continue into the cold season, you won't hear any complaints from anybody. Instead of leaving your 911 to hang until spring and taking the Cayenne out, Porsche encourages you to bring a sports car out on a frozen lake for an extended session of drifting, slaloming, and brake testing. In other words, you'll get to practice driving under very slippery conditions, something that might even prove useful later on in the real world. On top of it all, it's immensely fun.
The 2020 Porsche Ice Experience China was the 10th edition of the event and took place on the Yakeshi lake in Inner Mongolia (200 kilometers - 124 miles - south of the Russian border). A photographer named Kai Hartmann battled the awful cold (-45 degrees Celsius/ -49 Fahrenheit) to bring us these absolutely fantastic shots of what a winter wonderland looks like for any motorhead.