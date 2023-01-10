Torrey Craig Pulled Up at Phoenix Suns Game in Rolls-Royce Wraith, Didn’t Bring Him Luck

Phoenix Suns faced the Cleveland Cavaliers, and Torrey Craig made sure he was bringing everything to the game, including a head-turning outfit and a luxury car, the Rolls-Royce Wraith.
Unfortunately, despite all his planning, the luxury coupe didn't bring him luck, because the Phoenix Suns lost 98 to 112. Craig, who plays as a forward for the NBA team, only brought five points. At the moment, the Suns are in eighth place in the Western Conference. But the show must go on, and they all hopped on a plane towards San Francisco, California, where they are to face the Golden State Warriors on January 11.
But before the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, which took place at their home arena, Footprint Center, in Phoenix, Arizona, Torrey put on a very nice, colorful outfit and drove his luxury car, a Rolls-Royce Wraith.
Although the pictures he shared don’t show the entire car, we can see that it comes with a white exterior, bronze upholstery, and a Starlight Headliner.
The luxury car was announced in January 2013 and made its public debut two months later, at the Geneva Motor Show and it shares the name with the brand's 1938 model and was meant to replace the earlier two-door luxury car, the Rolls-Royce Phantom Coupe, using the chassis of a Rolls-Royce Ghost.
It features a 6.6-liter V12 twin-turbocharged engine, which was rated at 623 horsepower (632 ps) at 5,600 revs per minute and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque between 1,500 and 5,500 rpm. The power unit sent resources to the rear wheels via an eight-speed automatic gearbox.
With figures like these, the Wraith is quite fast, reaching 62 mph (100 kph) from zero in 4.6 seconds, with a top speed electronically limited to 155 mph (249 kph). It came with a starting price of $311,329 and a very luxurious interior which was highly customizable.
The Wraith lineup also included a Black Badge version, introduced in 2016 and powered by the same engine, but with a power boost. It’s unclear which version Craig owns, but it’s quite a surprising choice for an NBA player who stands tall at 6 ft 7 in (2.01 m).
Besides this one, he also has some SUVs at home, as he previously shared some pictures with a Range Rover, but also Rolls-Royce's luxurious and popular Cullinan, and seems to be a fan of modern cars, unlike his Phoenix Suns teammate, vintage car lover Devin Booker, who is currently on the bench after an injury.
It’s a good thing Torrey Craig already bought one because, in 2022, the British luxury car manufacturer announced it has stopped accepting orders for the Wraith and Dawn, as both have been discontinued. And, although it didn’t bring him much luck to win the game, it did look amazing and made for a great drive.
But before the game against the Cleveland Cavaliers, which took place at their home arena, Footprint Center, in Phoenix, Arizona, Torrey put on a very nice, colorful outfit and drove his luxury car, a Rolls-Royce Wraith.
Although the pictures he shared don’t show the entire car, we can see that it comes with a white exterior, bronze upholstery, and a Starlight Headliner.
The luxury car was announced in January 2013 and made its public debut two months later, at the Geneva Motor Show and it shares the name with the brand's 1938 model and was meant to replace the earlier two-door luxury car, the Rolls-Royce Phantom Coupe, using the chassis of a Rolls-Royce Ghost.
It features a 6.6-liter V12 twin-turbocharged engine, which was rated at 623 horsepower (632 ps) at 5,600 revs per minute and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque between 1,500 and 5,500 rpm. The power unit sent resources to the rear wheels via an eight-speed automatic gearbox.
With figures like these, the Wraith is quite fast, reaching 62 mph (100 kph) from zero in 4.6 seconds, with a top speed electronically limited to 155 mph (249 kph). It came with a starting price of $311,329 and a very luxurious interior which was highly customizable.
The Wraith lineup also included a Black Badge version, introduced in 2016 and powered by the same engine, but with a power boost. It’s unclear which version Craig owns, but it’s quite a surprising choice for an NBA player who stands tall at 6 ft 7 in (2.01 m).
Besides this one, he also has some SUVs at home, as he previously shared some pictures with a Range Rover, but also Rolls-Royce's luxurious and popular Cullinan, and seems to be a fan of modern cars, unlike his Phoenix Suns teammate, vintage car lover Devin Booker, who is currently on the bench after an injury.
It’s a good thing Torrey Craig already bought one because, in 2022, the British luxury car manufacturer announced it has stopped accepting orders for the Wraith and Dawn, as both have been discontinued. And, although it didn’t bring him much luck to win the game, it did look amazing and made for a great drive.