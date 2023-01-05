Devin Booker Has the Cutest Passenger in His 59 Chevrolet Impala, His Dog, Haven

Phoenix Sun’s Devin Booker is a big car fan but he's also the proud dog dad to Haven. And he just revealed that “bring ya boy to work day,” combined the two, as he gave his dog a ride in his 1959 Chevy Impala convertible.
NBA star Devin Booker is a proud dog dad to Haven, whom he adopted almost three years ago, a few days before the pandemic hit. And his dog, which is believed to be a Cane Corso, was the latest (and cutest, sorry, Kendall) passenger in Booker’s vintage Chevy.
Booker added a short picture of Haven next to the vintage convertible with the passenger’s door open, writing below the picture, that it was "bring ya boy to work day.” So, for him, that meant Haven. He also shared a short clip of the dog hopping inside the cabin before sitting in the passenger seat.
The Phoenix Suns shooting guard is a declared fan of Chevrolet Impalas, but the one he just drove with Haven is his all-time favorite ride. The convertible seems to come with a “Gothic Gold” paint job and is in impeccable condition. Based on the video, it looks like the interior is also a shade of brown.
Devin Booker even has a nickname for it, “Pretty Penny,” and one of the reasons why it’s his favorite is because he drove it to one of the finals with the Phoenix Suns. Booker also credited this Impala as being the car that “introduced me to collecting cars.”
He flaunted it during his interview with Architectural Digest, adding that it’s a "'59 Impala Ragtop, all original,” exactly how it rolled out of the factory’s doors over 60 years ago.
The Chevrolet Impala was launched in 1958 as the top-of-the-range version of the Bel Air model. It was tremendously successful, which is why Chevrolet gave it its own lineup one year later. Although it was the first year as a standalone, the 1959 model year is part of the second generation.
The 1959 Impala offered three engine options, an inline-six engine as standard rated at 135 horsepower, as well as two V8 options, a 4.6-liter and the range-topping 5.7-liter V8. It's unclear which engine lies under Devin Booker’s Impala’s hood.
As mentioned previously, the 26-year-old professional basketball player is a big fan of Chevrolet Impalas and this 1959 convertible isn’t the only one in his collection.
His garage of vintage cars also hosts a 1996 Chevrolet Impala and two new additions he got for his 26th birthday this past October, a 1962 SS Convertible and a 1958 Impala Convertible, and more Impalas he hasn’t introduced online yet. Besides these, he also has a Buick Grand National, a Buick GNX, plus a modern car, the luxurious Mercedes-Maybach S-Class. But we can see why this impeccable 1959 Chevrolet Impala is his favorite.
