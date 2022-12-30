Devin Booker Earns NBA Style of the Year Award, Highlights It With a Maybach S-Class

Phoenix Suns' Devin Booker just received quite an award in the NBA – Style of the Year and he posed with an elegant Mercedes-Maybach S-Class to highlight how stylish he is.
Devin Booker is not just a very talented and successful basketball player, but he’s also the most stylish one. And we’re not the ones saying it, but the fans, because the 26-year-old Phoenix Suns shooting guard/small forward has just received the NBA Style of the Year award.
As he received the award, Devin, who is the son of former basketball player Melvin Booker, proved the point while posing with his ride – a stylish, black Mercedes-Maybach S-Class.
One of the most luxurious sedans out there, the S-Class is all about comfort, status, and style. And the fact that he has great taste is what got him that award.
Although he’s a fan of classic cars, the Phoenix Suns player has been previously seen riding in an S-Class before. Probably inspired by his ex-girlfriend, model Kendall Jenner, who also owns one.
Maybach represents the epitome of luxury, so it's very popular with celebrities and athletes. At the moment, it offers two models, a sedan, the S-Class, and an SUV, the Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC. The S-Class comes in two different flavors, the S 580 4MATIC and the S 680, the latter coming with a 6.0-liter V12 engine under the hood. It’s unclear which version Booker owns.
However, since the S 680 was barely introduced this year in the U.S., the most common option for celebrities is the S 580. Its power comes from a 4.0-liter V8 engine, which delivers 496 horsepower (503 ps) at 5,500 rpm and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) of torque between 2,000 and 4,500 rpm. The V8 is working alongside a gearbox-mounted electric motor, which adds another 20 horsepower and 147.5 lb-ft (200 Nm) to the mix, with resources sent to both axles through a nine-speed 9G-TRONIC automatic transmission.
The S 580 sedan can go from zero to 62 mph (100 kph) in 4.8 seconds, with a top speed of 155 mph (249 kph).
As mentioned earlier in the article, Devin Booker is quite a fan of classic cars. While he may be young, he knows his cars and the models he wants and has a clear preference for Chevrolet Impalas.
His garage hosts a 1959 Chevrolet Impala in "Gothic Gold," which he previously called his favorite car called "Pretty Penny," two new additions, the 1958 Chevrolet Impala Convertible and the 1962 SS Convertible that he purchased this year in October for his 26th birthday, a 1996 Chevrolet Impala, plus a Buick Grand National and a Buick GNX.
So, even from our point of view, given his amazing taste in cars, Devin Booker does deserve the Style of the Year award.
As he received the award, Devin, who is the son of former basketball player Melvin Booker, proved the point while posing with his ride – a stylish, black Mercedes-Maybach S-Class.
One of the most luxurious sedans out there, the S-Class is all about comfort, status, and style. And the fact that he has great taste is what got him that award.
Although he’s a fan of classic cars, the Phoenix Suns player has been previously seen riding in an S-Class before. Probably inspired by his ex-girlfriend, model Kendall Jenner, who also owns one.
Maybach represents the epitome of luxury, so it's very popular with celebrities and athletes. At the moment, it offers two models, a sedan, the S-Class, and an SUV, the Maybach GLS 600 4MATIC. The S-Class comes in two different flavors, the S 580 4MATIC and the S 680, the latter coming with a 6.0-liter V12 engine under the hood. It’s unclear which version Booker owns.
However, since the S 680 was barely introduced this year in the U.S., the most common option for celebrities is the S 580. Its power comes from a 4.0-liter V8 engine, which delivers 496 horsepower (503 ps) at 5,500 rpm and 516 lb-ft (700 Nm) of torque between 2,000 and 4,500 rpm. The V8 is working alongside a gearbox-mounted electric motor, which adds another 20 horsepower and 147.5 lb-ft (200 Nm) to the mix, with resources sent to both axles through a nine-speed 9G-TRONIC automatic transmission.
The S 580 sedan can go from zero to 62 mph (100 kph) in 4.8 seconds, with a top speed of 155 mph (249 kph).
As mentioned earlier in the article, Devin Booker is quite a fan of classic cars. While he may be young, he knows his cars and the models he wants and has a clear preference for Chevrolet Impalas.
His garage hosts a 1959 Chevrolet Impala in "Gothic Gold," which he previously called his favorite car called "Pretty Penny," two new additions, the 1958 Chevrolet Impala Convertible and the 1962 SS Convertible that he purchased this year in October for his 26th birthday, a 1996 Chevrolet Impala, plus a Buick Grand National and a Buick GNX.
So, even from our point of view, given his amazing taste in cars, Devin Booker does deserve the Style of the Year award.