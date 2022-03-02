Devin Booker Says Sundays Are Made for His Favorite Ride, a 1959 Chevy Impala

Sundays are for chilling on the couch with a good book, or spending time with your loved ones. For Devin Booker, they’re all about his favorite car, a 1959 Chevrolet Impala.
With several models in his collection, NBA star Devin Booker has a soft spot for Chevrolet, and his favorite is a 1959 Impala.
Booker just shared a new picture of him next to his creamy-colored classic vehicle, staring off into the horizon. “This what sundays are made for,” he captioned the photo.
The basketball player revealed this one is his favorite model from all his classic cars in his recent Architectural Digest interview, where he gave a tour of his house, and, naturally, his garage.
He stated that he always receives the same question, which one is his favorite car. And that puts him in difficulty, because “it’s like picking your favorite child, you don’t do that.” But, of course, despite that, he does have a favorite.
Called “Pretty Penny,” the 1959 Chevrolet Impala holds a special place in his heart. “This is what I drove to the game, one of the finals,” he says, before introducing it as a “’59 Impala Ragtop, all original,” like the way it came out of the factory more than 60 years ago.
The reason why he has such a particular liking for this one is that it’s his “first piece,” the car that “introduced me to collecting cars.”
Devin Booker is also the son of former basketball star Melvin Booker. The 25-year-old currently plays for the Phoenix Suns in the NBA and has a net worth of $2 million. His growing car collection includes a lot of classics, with two Buicks and several Impalas, among them, all models ranging from the ‘50s to the ‘90s. And he's just getting started.
