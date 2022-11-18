Man United’s Casemiro Buys Rolls-Royce and Bentley for Him and Wife Ahead of World Cup

The 2022 FIFA World Cup is mere days away, but Casemiro doesn’t want to wait until the end to celebrate. So instead, he splashed on a Rolls-Royce Wraith and a Bentley Bentayga for him and his wife, Anna Mariana.
Manchester United star Casemiro will be a part of Brazil’s national team for the upcoming 2022 FIFA World Cup, taking place in Qatar starting November 20.
But Casemiro didn’t want to wait to see if he leaves glorious at the end of the tournament to treat himself. So, he did it beforehand, not just for himself, but for his wife, Anna Mariana, as well.
The Manchester United midfielder, who transferred from Real Madrid this summer, will now be riding in luxury cars, as per The Sun. The outlet reports that the soccer star, which has a £350,000-a-week paycheck (approximately $417,000), splashed on a Rolls-Royce and a Bentley, but none of them new. Instead, he went for a second-hand 2019 Rolls-Royce Wraith and a 2021 Bentley Bentayga.
He took delivery of the two luxury rides on Wednesday afternoon, at his mansion in Hale, Cheshire, the same outlet reports. Since it's only a few days away from the start of the World Cup, the soccer star was not at home to enjoy them, but his family members surely had a lot of fun.
Introduced back in 2013, at the Geneva Motor Show, the Rolls-Royce Wraith is the only two-door in the British luxury car manufacturer's lineup. It features a 6.6-liter V12 engine, good for 624 horsepower (632 ps) and 590 lb-ft (800 Nm) of torque, sent to the rear wheels via an eight-speed automatic gearbox.
The luxury coupe hits 62 mph (100 kph) from a standstill in just 4.6 seconds, on its way to a top speed electronically limited to 155 mph (249 kph).
The other ride, the Bentayga, is special, too. Serving as the only SUV in the British luxury carmaker's current lineup, it was introduced in 2015, with a facelift available starting 2020. The base model sports a 4.0-liter twin-turbo V8 engine, good for 542 horsepower (550 ps), with an optional plug-in hybrid with a V6 engine. The W12 was only available for the Bentayga Speed. It’s unclear which one he went for, but it might be more likely to opt for the V8, which hits 62 mph (100 kph) from zero in 4.5 seconds.
The Bentayga comes with black body paint, meanwhile, the Wraith is painted in Anthracite. And, whether Brazil comes out successful or not in the 2022 FIFA World Cup, Casemiro will have a special new ride to come back to. Or two.
