Rolls-Royce Wraith Covered in “Diamonds” Is World’s First, an Instant Eye-Catcher

There’s a new, blinged-out luxury ride making waves on social media following a string of appearances in Central London, UK, and it’s the most eye-catching Rolls-Royce Wraith you’re likely to see all week. Its two-tone wrap is not the most impressive thing about it, because that’s not a wrap: those are real Swarovski crystals, set in by hand in order to create this gradient effect.
One of the most recent videos of the Wraith on social media (the first one available at the bottom of the page) has over 4.5 million views as of the time of press. “Rolls-Royce covered in diamonds!,” the caption proudly announces but, of course, those are not real diamonds. That doesn’t make the custom job less impressive or, depending on who you ask, more impractical and tacky.
Though the video doesn’t say who owns this “diamond”-covered Rolls, it’s not hard to track it down. There is only one person in London who has the “DAR 11A” license plate on all her vehicles, and that person is Daria Radionova, an Instagram model and influencer, businesswoman and self-professed gearhead, and lover of all things glittery.
She called it "The Panther" and she would show it off whichever chance she got, whether at car meets in London or Monaco, or on social media.
Customized over four months, it had more than 2 million Swarovski crystals on it, which turned it into the kind of car Batman would drive, if she were a (rich) girl. That last part is a paraphrased description from the guys who customized the Aventador, the Cars in Cloaks shop in London.
In late 2021, the Aventador was totaled in a crash caused by a runaway Vauxhall Zafira. Radionova took to social media to lament the fate of her Panther and ask her followers for help in tracking down the driver who smashed into it. No word on whether he or she was ever found, but Radionova soon found the perfect thing to drown her sorrow with, and it wasn’t at the bottom of a tall Martini glass.
In early 2022, Cars in Cloaks announced a new special project, which they called the Silver-Back. Four months later, in June, they revealed that the codename stood for a new Swarovski custom job for Radionova, a Rolls-Royce Wraith they covered in more than 1 million crystals. Unlike the Aventador, the customization didn’t extend to the entire body of the car, but only to the hood, roof and trunk. Still, it was something new, because the crystals started black and ended gray. Hence the Silver-Back name.
She was proud of her new car and, as you can see in some of the videos below, she even let them touch it to feel the gems under the protective coat of paint.
No word on how much she paid for the customization, but among the figures thrown about on social media and the local newspapers, £400,000 ($486,000 at the current exchange rate) is the one that pops up more frequently. Then again, Radionova was never the kind to show restraint when it comes to spending big on projects like this one.
A little over two months ago, the influencer took to Instagram to reveal another surprise regarding her still-new ride: it had undergone another transformation and was now fully covered in crystals. “When 1 Million crystals on my #RollsRoyce was not enough…,” she wrote in the caption to a brief video showing the car in motion. You guessed it, that’s the same “diamond”-covered Rolls that became a viral star this week, when it was spotted out on the town.
For now, it'll probably have to do until she gets it.
