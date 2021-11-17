TopGear Takes Us on a Deep Dive of the New Porsche 718 Cayman GT4 RS

It's no small thing to call the new 718 Cayman GT4 an RS model. It's the car fans have been begging for and now TopGear takes on a super-detailed tour of all its new features.
We start out the standard statistics that we reported early this morning. 493 horsepower, 331 pound-feet of torque, and more than 20% additional downforce. That's all well and good but TopGear dives deeper into how the GT4 RS achieves those figures.
First, let's talk about aerodynamics because while this new RS does provide more downforce, it doesn't produce more drag. How's that possible? Jack Rix tells us.
Both the front and rear spoilers are larger and manually adjustable. The GT4 RS also uses Naca ducts to cool the brakes and air curtains to smooth the air traveling beside the wheels. Under the car, the aero paneling has also been updated.
To better understand why Porsche went this far, TopGear spoke with Andreas Preuninger. He's the head of the GT division Porsche. He says this car is a "life concert on wheels".
In many ways, this car is an ode to what could be the last naturally aspirated non-electrified 718 Cayman GT4. He calls the GT4 RS the "little brother" of the 911 GT3 and says that it doesn't have much in the way of competition.
He calls it the perfect balance between a fun engaging sports car and a track car. Andreas also points out that it's much louder than a GT3 from inside the cabin. For the GT4 RS, the intake noise is more pronounced than the exhaust too.
He says that the most important bits of the car include that intake because it is physically piped through the cabin and into the engine.
He goes on to point out other important aspects like the wheels, the dashtop, and those Naca ducts. It's clear to us that experiencing the GT4 RS is something all of us need to do as soon as possible.
First, let's talk about aerodynamics because while this new RS does provide more downforce, it doesn't produce more drag. How's that possible? Jack Rix tells us.
Both the front and rear spoilers are larger and manually adjustable. The GT4 RS also uses Naca ducts to cool the brakes and air curtains to smooth the air traveling beside the wheels. Under the car, the aero paneling has also been updated.
To better understand why Porsche went this far, TopGear spoke with Andreas Preuninger. He's the head of the GT division Porsche. He says this car is a "life concert on wheels".
In many ways, this car is an ode to what could be the last naturally aspirated non-electrified 718 Cayman GT4. He calls the GT4 RS the "little brother" of the 911 GT3 and says that it doesn't have much in the way of competition.
He calls it the perfect balance between a fun engaging sports car and a track car. Andreas also points out that it's much louder than a GT3 from inside the cabin. For the GT4 RS, the intake noise is more pronounced than the exhaust too.
He says that the most important bits of the car include that intake because it is physically piped through the cabin and into the engine.
He goes on to point out other important aspects like the wheels, the dashtop, and those Naca ducts. It's clear to us that experiencing the GT4 RS is something all of us need to do as soon as possible.