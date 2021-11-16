autoevolution
Supercar Blondie Is the World’s Fourth Person to Drive the Rare Porsche 918 Bergspyder
Supercar Blondie must have struck some Porsche luck. After reviewing Porsche’s top-secret one-of-one 919-Hybrid, she just got her hands on yet another rare Porsche, the 918 Boxster Bergspyder. This car is a big deal for so many reasons. For one, it is a rare Porsche. Secondly, it is a one-off prototype that never happened, and to date, has had four people behind its wheel (Supercar Blondie included).

16 Nov 2021, 18:24 UTC ·
Taking inspiration from the 1960 Porsche 909 Bergspyder, the 918 is a topless one-seater with no roof and hardly any windscreen. It also comes with dash elements and race seats borrowed from the modern hypercar.

In the 1960s, hill-climbing race cars were a big deal, and manufacturers spent a fortune developing cars for the sport. In the spirit of competition against Ferrari, Porsche built the 909 Bergspyder. The 909 Porsche were tiny race cars designed for hill-climb races. They weighed about 840 lbs, made 275 hp, and were the lightest cars Porsche ever put on a race track to date.

Unfortunately, the 909 Bergspyder did not win any titles from the hill-climb races but became a benchmark for ideas that eventually led to the 918 Bergspyder. Ferdinand Piëch, Porsche’s boss at the time, believed that the European Hillclimb Championships helped a great deal in shaping their understanding of how to prioritize handling and drive quality. For Porsche, these competitions were the ultimate proving grounds for their innovation.

The fact that the 909 Bergspyder did not win any major title doesn’t mean that Porsche wasn’t dominant in the competitions. Out of the 24 trophy titles for the European Hillclimb Championship, Porsche won 20 between 1958 and 1968. With heavy artillery such as the Porsche 356B 2000 GS Carrera and the 718 R860, the manufacturer won at least one class victory in a year during hill climb events.

While developing the 918 Bergspyder in 2015, Porsche based it on the 981 Boxster, taking a minimalistic approach to resemble the original Bergspyder. To replace the windscreen, the Bergspyder has a small, curved wind-deflector right Infront of the driver.

The 918 Bergspyder is a one-seater and, to fill that space, sits a small storage compartment covered with carbon fiber. The storage area holds the helmet and a removable cover for the cockpit. There’s an aluminum roll hoop behind the driver seat fitted on top of a fairing.

The new design and minimalistic approach ensured the Boxster Bergspyder weighs 2,423 lbs, which is 617 lbs lighter than the 2016 Boxster Spyder.

So, why did this awe-inspiring project flop? After the prototype, Porsche executives felt it would be hard to meet the regulations for making this car road-legal in many markets. It would have also had a significant impact on sales, and due to this, the project never progressed past this prototype.

Under the hood, the 918 Boxster Bergspyder comes with a 3.8-liter flat-six mid-engine mated to a manual transmission making 388 HP. According to Porsche, this car can do the 0 to 60 mph (97 kph) in a little over 4 seconds. While no official testing ever took place, Porsche estimates it would have a Nürburgring time of 7:30 minutes.

The 918 Bergspyder lived the rest of its life in the Porsche Museum in Stuttgart, Germany, but recently it was shipped to Dubai, where Supercar Blondie got the exclusive chance to drive it.

After a brief walk-around, she gets into the one-off Boxster Bergspyder and goes for a spin around the track. The cars sounds nothing like a Porsche, with more of a throaty growl.

“That was so cool. Oh my God, you can just feel all the air in your face, and you can hear it from the engine because you are not enclosed. It’s so much fun,” Supercar Blondie confessed.

It’s a pity that the 918 Bergspyder did not get into production, just like the 919 Hybrid. While it wouldn’t have gotten good sales, it would have made a great collector car.

Porsche Porsche 918 Boxster Bergspyder 909 Bergspyder 981 Porsche Boxster Supercar Blondie
 
 
 
 
 

