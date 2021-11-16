Supercar Blondie Is the World’s Fourth Person to Drive the Rare Porsche 918 Bergspyder

Supercar Blondie must have struck some Porsche luck. After reviewing Porsche’s top-secret one-of-one 919-Hybrid, she just got her hands on yet another rare Porsche, the 918 Boxster Bergspyder. This car is a big deal for so many reasons. For one, it is a rare Porsche. Secondly, it is a one-off prototype that never happened, and to date, has had four people behind its wheel (Supercar Blondie included).