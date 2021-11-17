Supercar Blondie Is the World’s Fourth Person to Drive the Rare Porsche 918 Bergspyder

2021 Velocity Invitational Features Multi-Million Dollar Race Cars Driven Like Rentals

While the vast majority of supercar collectors might store their treasures and let them rot away, the folks at the Velocity Invitational are driving theirs like their just everyday performance cars. 6 photos



That success has made him a millionaire and allowed him to pursue his other passion, automobiles. He's not the same stereotypical car guy with money that many imagine though. No, Jeff, loves rare classic race cars, and he wants to see them treated as they are. As real performance machines, not museum pieces to sit on a plinth.



This is where the Velocity Invitational comes into play. This year literally hundreds of exotic and rare sports cars and supercars showed up and went racing. In fact, there are so many that they have to be broken up into different categories.



In the



How is it that these uber-rare cars can go bumper to bumper racing without risking major damage? They can't. Here's what O'Neill had to say about that... “The bad news is that once on the track, there is no concept of insurance,”



“This time we had some 200 cars on track per day, for four days, and there was only one minor incident, a bumper rub. Cars with minor damage like that can be fixed without losing too much of their value."



What's amazing is that his attitude is pretty clearly the same as many regular car guys. He wants people to enjoy driving, seeing, and experiencing these cars. “The bottomline is that these are race cars, and are meant to be raced. You could leave them hidden away in your garage, like a valuable painting, or let people see, touch, and enjoy them," he said.



