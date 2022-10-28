Tom Felton Received $14 Million for His Harry Potter Role, Spent a Lot on Cars

It has just been revealed that Tom Felton received a whopping $14 million for his role in the Harry Potter franchise, despite his on-screen time being just over half an hour. What did he do with the money? Similar to any other teenager, he splashed it on lots of stuff, including cars.
A lot of people know Tom Felton as Draco Malfoy from the Harry Potter series. Although the franchise ended over a decade ago and Felton moved on to other movies and TV series, his iconic Draco Malfoy role will probably be the biggest in his Hollywood career. But he’s not complaining, since he’s still a very big fan of the series.
Plus, it has just been revealed that he received a huge paycheck for his appearance: $14 million for his role throughout the series. However, according to a screen time breakdown by IMDB, he was only on-screen for a total of 31 minutes and 45 seconds.
Which is significantly less than the Golden Trio’s screen time, with Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter) having 539 minutes of screen time, Emma Watson (Hermione Granger) with 205 minutes, and Rupert Grint (Ronald Weasley), who was on for 211 minutes.
So, what did teenager and young adult Tom Felton do with most of his money? Well, he did admit to the Daily Mail that he was financially irresponsible after he got his large paycheck.
Felton said: “I bought a lot of rubbish things that kids buy: skateboards and clothes and typical teenage stuff.” He added, “And, as soon as I could, I wasted a lot of money on cars - BMWs mostly - for myself and my family.”
The actor revealed that “my mum told me: "You have worked hard for it so get what you want, but beware, you will lose money on cars". And she was right.” He did have some issues with his taxes, but that was easily solved with the help of an accountant.
At the moment, Tom still seems to spend quite a lot of money on his cars, though. He owns a Lamborghini Urus, a Lamborghini Aventador, a Ferrari 488 Spider, a Ferrari SF90 Stradale, a Porsche 911 Turbo S, a vintage Alfa Romeo Spider, and his latest addition, an Aston Martin DBS Volante. However, he hasn’t flexed a BMW on his page for a long time.
Plus, it has just been revealed that he received a huge paycheck for his appearance: $14 million for his role throughout the series. However, according to a screen time breakdown by IMDB, he was only on-screen for a total of 31 minutes and 45 seconds.
Which is significantly less than the Golden Trio’s screen time, with Daniel Radcliffe (Harry Potter) having 539 minutes of screen time, Emma Watson (Hermione Granger) with 205 minutes, and Rupert Grint (Ronald Weasley), who was on for 211 minutes.
So, what did teenager and young adult Tom Felton do with most of his money? Well, he did admit to the Daily Mail that he was financially irresponsible after he got his large paycheck.
Felton said: “I bought a lot of rubbish things that kids buy: skateboards and clothes and typical teenage stuff.” He added, “And, as soon as I could, I wasted a lot of money on cars - BMWs mostly - for myself and my family.”
The actor revealed that “my mum told me: "You have worked hard for it so get what you want, but beware, you will lose money on cars". And she was right.” He did have some issues with his taxes, but that was easily solved with the help of an accountant.
At the moment, Tom still seems to spend quite a lot of money on his cars, though. He owns a Lamborghini Urus, a Lamborghini Aventador, a Ferrari 488 Spider, a Ferrari SF90 Stradale, a Porsche 911 Turbo S, a vintage Alfa Romeo Spider, and his latest addition, an Aston Martin DBS Volante. However, he hasn’t flexed a BMW on his page for a long time.