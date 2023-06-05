Three-Row VW ID. Buzz Doesn't Have Too Many US Competitors but Various Alternatives

The fully electric Volkswagen 'bus' for North America and Europe - aka ID. Buzz - recently had its world premiere in long wheelbase, three-row form, and now commands everyone's attention with a bid to revitalize the dying minivan sector with an electron jolt from the bigger 91-kWh battery pack.
Even today, the VW Type 2 – officially known as the T1 Transporter, Kombi, or Microbus, and in pop culture as the Bus, Camper, or Bulli – has remained a staple of car wellbeing and minivan prowess. The forefather of the #vanlife style of living, known informally for its appurtenance to the hippie culture but also to mild overlanding adventures, has two distinct personalities now – T6 Transporter and the novel ID. Buzz all-electric minivan.
Oddly enough, although most other automakers are retreating from the sector, Volkswagen dares to stand out in any crowd with these variants of the same ethos – cargo and passenger vans that have a multitude of use case scenarios. Even better, the German automaker has recently announced an even larger ID at home and in North America. Buzz version – with the new, extended wheelbase three-row model marking the return of the fabled VW bus lifestyle in the United States and Canada following its official presentation in – where else other than Huntington Beach, California, on the Pacific Coast.
With zero tailpipe emissions, the ID. Buzz (which will be made available across nationwide dealerships starting sometime next year) "transfers the DNA of one of the greatest automotive icons ever - the VW Microbus - to the era of electric mobility," and also its three-row long wheelbase architecture has more space for people, cargo, and a larger battery pack – 91 kWh gross compared to 82 kWh (gross, 77 kWh usable) for the two-row model that's already available in Europe and other markets. The North American versions, of course, use the same dedicated battery electric MEB platform as all other models of the Volkswagen ID. family.
More importantly, the US-spec Volkswagen ID. Buzz also offers a lot more horsepower than the European version – 282 hp for the RWD model compared to 198 ponies (201 ps) galloping across the Old Continent. On the other hand, the retro design touches are the same, and they are twinned with "modern enhancements, including a tailored interior, cutting-edge EV technology, and advanced driver assistance features." The 'skateboard' architecture means there's still ample room inside – the California campervan is set to follow soon, and all-wheel drive is an option from the get-go. Naturally, there are dual electric motors for the ID. Buzz AWD, plus 330 hp – mirroring the European ID. Buzz GTX model with two or three rows. Other technical highlights include the new APP550 rear-mounted PMS (permanent magnet synchronous) motor, multi-link rear suspension (struts up front), and a max torque of 406 lb-ft (550 Nm) sent through a one-speed transmission and a new inverter plus power and control electronics.
Otherwise, there are plenty of alternate foes, to be frank. Naturally, the most obvious and quirky rival could be Tesla's Model X if Volkswagen dares to approach the falcon-door-model's current $98,490 asking price for the dual-motor AWD version, which has an EPA range of 348 miles (560 km) and can sprint to 60 mph in just 3.8 seconds. VW doesn't mention any performance figures for the US-spec ID. Buzz, but the European version (also long wheelbase) in GTX form can hit 100 kph (62 mph) in 6.4 seconds, by the way. Sadly, neither VW of America nor its parent VW AG mention anything about the new EV range figures – we reckon those will become available alongside the dastardly MSRP quotations a bit closer to the market launch date.
Another potential foe comes from Europe if you want a crossover above all else – the Audi Q8 e-tron starts at $74,400, for example. But if you don't like minivans and much prefer a good ol' SUV, Rivian presents the choice of R1S greatness, with an estimated 390 miles (628 km) of range and the option for adventures across any type of terrain. That's also what the GMC Hummer SUV has in mind, but we are not so sure that GM's Ultium platform is not without significant issues – so I would hold off on recommending this option to anyone for now. And more CUVs and SUVs are coming with zero emissions, like the Volvo EX90 and Cadillac Escalade IQ, and even the Kia EV9 should be well considered if you want something much more affordable! Ups, it seems that the new VW ID. Buzz three-row minivan EV has its work cut out for it!
Oddly enough, although most other automakers are retreating from the sector, Volkswagen dares to stand out in any crowd with these variants of the same ethos – cargo and passenger vans that have a multitude of use case scenarios. Even better, the German automaker has recently announced an even larger ID at home and in North America. Buzz version – with the new, extended wheelbase three-row model marking the return of the fabled VW bus lifestyle in the United States and Canada following its official presentation in – where else other than Huntington Beach, California, on the Pacific Coast.
With zero tailpipe emissions, the ID. Buzz (which will be made available across nationwide dealerships starting sometime next year) "transfers the DNA of one of the greatest automotive icons ever - the VW Microbus - to the era of electric mobility," and also its three-row long wheelbase architecture has more space for people, cargo, and a larger battery pack – 91 kWh gross compared to 82 kWh (gross, 77 kWh usable) for the two-row model that's already available in Europe and other markets. The North American versions, of course, use the same dedicated battery electric MEB platform as all other models of the Volkswagen ID. family.
More importantly, the US-spec Volkswagen ID. Buzz also offers a lot more horsepower than the European version – 282 hp for the RWD model compared to 198 ponies (201 ps) galloping across the Old Continent. On the other hand, the retro design touches are the same, and they are twinned with "modern enhancements, including a tailored interior, cutting-edge EV technology, and advanced driver assistance features." The 'skateboard' architecture means there's still ample room inside – the California campervan is set to follow soon, and all-wheel drive is an option from the get-go. Naturally, there are dual electric motors for the ID. Buzz AWD, plus 330 hp – mirroring the European ID. Buzz GTX model with two or three rows. Other technical highlights include the new APP550 rear-mounted PMS (permanent magnet synchronous) motor, multi-link rear suspension (struts up front), and a max torque of 406 lb-ft (550 Nm) sent through a one-speed transmission and a new inverter plus power and control electronics.
That all translates to a slightly higher top seed of 99 mph (159 kph, limited) than the two-row's 90 mph (145 kph). The dimensions are also different: a 127.5-inch (323.85 cm) wheelbase versus 117.6 in. (298.7 cm), and a length of 192.4 inches (488.69 cm), which is almost 10 inches (25.4 cm) more than the Euro-spec two-row ID. Buzz. Additionally, the width is about the same as an Atlas crossover SUV. Still, it's also five inches taller – all that will come in handy when the camper conversion bonanza kicks off, both in OEM form and across the aftermarket realm. And, of course, the good news for the North American ID. Buzz is that its retro design and high-tech cabin have few opponents on the market. We shouldn't say direct rivals – like the Mercedes-Benz EQV, Citroen e-Spacetourer, Nissan e-NV200 Combi, Peugeot e-Traveller, or the Opel/Vauxhall Vivaro e-Life, which all dwell on the Old Continent but dare not cross the Atlantic Ocean.
Otherwise, there are plenty of alternate foes, to be frank. Naturally, the most obvious and quirky rival could be Tesla's Model X if Volkswagen dares to approach the falcon-door-model's current $98,490 asking price for the dual-motor AWD version, which has an EPA range of 348 miles (560 km) and can sprint to 60 mph in just 3.8 seconds. VW doesn't mention any performance figures for the US-spec ID. Buzz, but the European version (also long wheelbase) in GTX form can hit 100 kph (62 mph) in 6.4 seconds, by the way. Sadly, neither VW of America nor its parent VW AG mention anything about the new EV range figures – we reckon those will become available alongside the dastardly MSRP quotations a bit closer to the market launch date.
Another potential foe comes from Europe if you want a crossover above all else – the Audi Q8 e-tron starts at $74,400, for example. But if you don't like minivans and much prefer a good ol' SUV, Rivian presents the choice of R1S greatness, with an estimated 390 miles (628 km) of range and the option for adventures across any type of terrain. That's also what the GMC Hummer SUV has in mind, but we are not so sure that GM's Ultium platform is not without significant issues – so I would hold off on recommending this option to anyone for now. And more CUVs and SUVs are coming with zero emissions, like the Volvo EX90 and Cadillac Escalade IQ, and even the Kia EV9 should be well considered if you want something much more affordable! Ups, it seems that the new VW ID. Buzz three-row minivan EV has its work cut out for it!