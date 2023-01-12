Volkswagen ID. Buzz Will Have a Sporty GTX Version in 2023, Camper Van To Follow

The electric ID. Buzz might be Volkswagen’s biggest hit this year, judging by the number of reservations and customer reactions in Europe. Volkswagen is already looking to expand its range, and R&D boss Kai Gruenitz confirmed that a GTX performance version would arrive later this year.
Volkswagen’s ID. range of electric vehicles has proved quite successful in Europe and is now making strides in the U.S. market. With its production facility in Chattanooga, Tennessee, Volkswagen is also well-positioned to capitalize on the Type 2 hype from the hippy era with the ID. Buzz. The plant is already assembling the ID.4 and will get even more important when the ID. Buzz will enter production. This is expected to happen in 2024, and, judging by how well the electric van was received in Europe, we can predict it will prove a resounding success in the U.S. as well.
Until then, we are thrilled that the electric bus will get a sportier version this year. As with other ID. models, it will be named GTX and sport a more powerful electric drivetrain. More specifically, it will feature a dual-motor configuration for an all-wheel-drive setup delivering a total of 335 horsepower. The GTX will naturally top the ID. Buzz range later this year, offering a similar setup as other GTX models, including the ID.7 sedan.
The new version has been confirmed by Volkswagen’s R&D boss Kai Gruenitz during a 2023 Car of the Year event in Europe. Volkswagen ID. Buzz is one of the finalists of this year’s contest, which will announce its winners on January 13. Kai Gruenitz is probably there to attend the event, and he used the opportunity to share more details about the hyped electric van.
“The GTX will be a cool high-performance version, with 250 kW (335 horsepower), a dedicated interior, new exterior colors, and some additional features,” Gruenitz told Autocar.
Volkswagen has more in store for the Bus fans beyond the sporty GTX version. According to Gruenitz, a non-GTX all-wheel-drive version is under consideration. The ID. Buzz will also be offered with a longer wheelbase starting this summer. This will have seven seats across three rows thanks to a 10-inch (25 cm) longer wheelbase. The captain’s chairs in the front swivel, and all the seats in the back are removable, allowing for increased flexibility.
Nevertheless, a Volkswagen bus, even electric, would not be a Bus unless offered as a camper. In the U.S., this has traditionally been the job of companies like Winnebago or Westfalia, but Volkswagen has been doing this in-house under the California brand lately. The German carmaker hasn’t offered a California van since the Transporter T6, but that is set to change with the ID. Buzz. Gruenitz confirmed that Volkswagen is working on a first concept to see what is possible, and the production version should be ready around 2025.
