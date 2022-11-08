Volkswagen Launches Unique ADAS Features for the ID. Buzz, Will Come to ID.4 Too

Even though Volkswagen experienced problems with its software development arm Cariad, it doesn’t mean it stopped software development altogether. The German carmaker introduced new “unique-in-its-class” assistance systems to the recently launched ID. Buzz.
Volkswagen is right in claiming this, considering how barebones are most vans available today. Few have advanced assistance systems, and most only have the minimum imposed by the legislation, such as automated emergency braking. The ID. Buzz, on the other hand, can leverage unique features afforded by its MEB electric vehicle platform.
The most interesting feature is the new Travel Assist with swarm data, which can be considered an intermediate step toward driving automation. Apart from assisted lane change, triggered by a tap on the turn signal lever, the system is also responsible for keeping the vehicle in the lane and at a safe distance from the car in front. Travel Assist adapts itself to the driver’s driving style and keeps the car further left or right in the lane instead of exactly in the center.
The innovation is the swarm data collected from other vehicles in the area uploading info into the cloud. Using this data, the Travel Assist system needs only one identified road lane marking to keep the car in the lane. This feature is a potential life savior on country roads without a central lane marking. But it goes beyond that, allowing the ID. Buzz or other ID. vehicles to offer and receive info such as road signs and other useful data.
“We are taking the next step forward on the way to highly automated driving with the use of swarm data in the latest Travel Assist,” explains Kai Grünitz, member of the Volkswagen Brand Board of Management responsible for Development. “This is in line with Volkswagen’s commitment to offer premium technology and innovations in as many models as possible.”
Another nice-to-have feature is the Park Assist Plus with memory function, something that BMW, among others, is already offering to its vehicles. The system can be taught up to five individual parking maneuvers, after performing them at speeds below 40 kph (25 mph) and for distances covering up to 50 meters (164 feet). With this feature activated, the driver only needs to park the car once and then repeat the procedure automatically. The ID. Buzz can also park on its own in detected parking spaces like regular park assist systems do.
The most interesting feature is the new Travel Assist with swarm data, which can be considered an intermediate step toward driving automation. Apart from assisted lane change, triggered by a tap on the turn signal lever, the system is also responsible for keeping the vehicle in the lane and at a safe distance from the car in front. Travel Assist adapts itself to the driver’s driving style and keeps the car further left or right in the lane instead of exactly in the center.
The innovation is the swarm data collected from other vehicles in the area uploading info into the cloud. Using this data, the Travel Assist system needs only one identified road lane marking to keep the car in the lane. This feature is a potential life savior on country roads without a central lane marking. But it goes beyond that, allowing the ID. Buzz or other ID. vehicles to offer and receive info such as road signs and other useful data.
“We are taking the next step forward on the way to highly automated driving with the use of swarm data in the latest Travel Assist,” explains Kai Grünitz, member of the Volkswagen Brand Board of Management responsible for Development. “This is in line with Volkswagen’s commitment to offer premium technology and innovations in as many models as possible.”
Another nice-to-have feature is the Park Assist Plus with memory function, something that BMW, among others, is already offering to its vehicles. The system can be taught up to five individual parking maneuvers, after performing them at speeds below 40 kph (25 mph) and for distances covering up to 50 meters (164 feet). With this feature activated, the driver only needs to park the car once and then repeat the procedure automatically. The ID. Buzz can also park on its own in detected parking spaces like regular park assist systems do.