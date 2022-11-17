Volkswagen ID. Buzz Cargo Deliveries Begin With Customized Fleet, More to Follow

Volkswagen's ID. Buzz Cargo version is the kind of vehicle that will attract attention on the road, at least in the first two or three years since its public debut. Moreover, it will still have a different look from other commercial vehicles, which makes it the best candidate for businesses that also have an image to look after.
The German marque has just delivered its first fleet of customized ID. Buzz Cargo models, which consists of just five units for now. These are the first five of many other units, as the customer, a premium appliance brand from Germany, wants to deploy these in customer service duty in Spain, Norway, Austria, Great Britain, and Germany, of course.
Unlike other ID. Buzz Cargo models, the fleet for Miele will be painted in a special shade of red, which is representative of the marque. Moreover, on the inside, the cargo models were customized following the requests of the company's service department employees.
For example, in the cargo space, there is a factory-installed shelving system that is designed to fit specific tools, as well as parts, to help organize the daily life of customer service professionals who work for the premium brand. There is also a moving center console with folding tables that can operate as a workbench, but it may also be used as a lunch table in a pinch.
The conversion was done with Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles' partners at Wurth, and the first batch of five vehicles will serve as a case study for VW. The company wants to be sure that its customization program has everything that its end users will require, as well as to find out what can be improved for its next customers.
The folks at Miele intend to use their new fleet of Volkswagen ID. Buzz Cargo models to reduce their CO2 emissions by at least 30 percent by 2030, so switching to electric utility vehicles was bound to happen, and it did with its traditional partners at VW, who have been supplying utility vehicles to them ever since the T1, the original Bulli.
Unlike other ID. Buzz Cargo models, the fleet for Miele will be painted in a special shade of red, which is representative of the marque. Moreover, on the inside, the cargo models were customized following the requests of the company's service department employees.
For example, in the cargo space, there is a factory-installed shelving system that is designed to fit specific tools, as well as parts, to help organize the daily life of customer service professionals who work for the premium brand. There is also a moving center console with folding tables that can operate as a workbench, but it may also be used as a lunch table in a pinch.
The conversion was done with Volkswagen Commercial Vehicles' partners at Wurth, and the first batch of five vehicles will serve as a case study for VW. The company wants to be sure that its customization program has everything that its end users will require, as well as to find out what can be improved for its next customers.
The folks at Miele intend to use their new fleet of Volkswagen ID. Buzz Cargo models to reduce their CO2 emissions by at least 30 percent by 2030, so switching to electric utility vehicles was bound to happen, and it did with its traditional partners at VW, who have been supplying utility vehicles to them ever since the T1, the original Bulli.