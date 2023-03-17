VW ID. 2all Grows a Big Digital Family With Convertible, Sedan, SUV, ID. 1 Options

There has been quite the commotion around the EV sector of the automotive industry, this week, with new reveals such as the rugged SsangYong Torres EVX, the first-ever Kia EV9, as well as ‘the people’s prototype car.’
Just in case this translation escaped your ears, Volkswagen equates to the “people’s car,” in German. Alas, a quick look at the MSRPs featured by the company will easily show they have grown quite far apart from that collocation, especially if we think about the novel sector of EVs. Luckily, with the fresh VW ID. 2all concept, the automaker is mulling a return to (more) affordable roots, touting a potential quotation below the €25k threshold – that’s almost $27k at the current exchange rate.
Elon Musk is probably smiling right now and sending tweets left and right to his corner-office head honchos to tell them he was right throwing out in the open the bait of an affordable Tesla slotted below the Model 3 sedan. Now we just have to hope that Volkswagen will uphold its promises (the range is also good, up to 450 km/280 miles) when it reveals the production version, which is probably going to be titled the simpler Volkswagen ID. 2.
Naturally, the prototype has attracted a lot of attention, both in the real world and across the imaginative realm of digital car content creators, as well. And speculation is rising about the concept ushering in a new era for VW, complete with a contemporary design language and the MEB Entry model is just one of ten new EVs that the carmaker plans to introduce by 2026. As far as Kleber Silva, the Brazil-based virtual artist known as KDesign AG on social media, is concerned, the situation is already quite simple and logical.
Thus, the pixel master has decided to have a CGI go at imagining the ID. 2all as an entire family of models. The design proposal for these unlikely variants follows the novel styling cues and tries to represent an option for every need, with convertible, sedan, and crossover body styles. Of course, it is not hard to guess that Volkswagen would have to give up some ICE models if it ever wanted to make these real – such as the T-Roc SUV. But chances are that we are heading that way, anyway, so feel free to imagine these new members of the ID. 2all family as successors of the Polo series, for example.
Additionally, the CGI expert has also dreamt of a potential fully electric successor for the quirky Volkswagen up! and e-up! city cars and he naturally redubbed it as the hypothetical 2026 ID. 1. By the way, is it just me, or even virtual artists cannot seem to make VW’s designs any less boring than they already are from the very OEM beginning?!
