YouTuber Matt Farrah Just Lost His Porsche 718 Spyder in the Middle of the Atlantic Ocean

The Felicity Ace car carrier ship is adrift in the Atlantic Ocean after a fire broke out in the cargo hold. The 200-meter-long ship was bound for Davisville, Rhode Island, after setting sail from Emden, Germany with Volkswagen and Porsche cars on board. Among them was Matt Farah’s new Porsche 718 Spyder that he ordered last summer.
Car carrier Felicity Ace issued a distress signal in the morning of February 16 some 90 nm SSW of Azores in the Atlantic, after a fire broke up in one of the cargo decks. According to the FleetMon, a website that tracks registered ships, the 22 crew members abandoned the ship and were successfully rescued. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said about the cargo, and we now know many people will not get their dream cars.
The situation was acknowledged by the Porsche Track Your Dream app. “We are aware of an incident aboard the Felicity Ace, a specialized cargo ship carrying certain Porsche vehicles. Your dealership will provide you with additional information on how this impacts you as soon as we have additional information and know the full scope of the issue,” reads the message in the app.
Among the people who got notified by their dealership of the loss, we count famous YouTuber Matt Farah. “I just got the call from my dealer. My car is now adrift, possibly on fire, in the middle of the ocean,” wrote Farah on Twitter. He reportedly ordered his Porsche 718 Spyder six months ago, so we’re not sure how long it will take before Porsche will build a replacement.
We don’t know what caused the fire in the cargo hold, but it may very well be the Li-Ion battery on one of the vehicles on board. One particular picture shared on Twitter shows the ship ablaze, with flames as high as the ship itself. It’s hard to believe there is anything to be salvaged from the cars onboard.
I just got the call from my dealer. My car is now adrift, possibly on fire, in the middle of the ocean. https://t.co/Ge2DYk8IJ0— Matt "I Park Cars" Farah (@TheSmokingTire) February 16, 2022