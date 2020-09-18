Three Roll Races Are Not Enough for Huracan to Exert AWD Supremacy on C6 ZR1

The 2020 stars from the Lamborghini and Chevrolet rosters are the Huracan EVO and the C8 Corvette Stingray Z51. With the former sporting a 631 hp (640 ps) naturally aspirated V10, and the latter a 6.2-liter LT2 V8 with just 495 hp, it would hardly be a fair fight when pitted against each other.
That would be the case especially considering that both are on the same level in more ways than ever before, with the C8 Corvette switching to the mid-engine configuration, as well and the duo being proud representatives of the naturally aspirated breed. So, let’s see if someone came up with a more balanced alternative, with some other actors.
Well, Track Day did its best – it even went into debt to purchase a great-looking Velocity Yellow C6 Chevrolet Corvette ZR1. And it did that not just to show off, but specifically because it wanted to organize a friendly high-speed roll race.
One that would benchmark the American sports car against the model that is widely praised as the car to beat when trying to enter the Pantheon of entry-level supercars. It’s the Lamborghini Huracan LP610-4, of course, a model that’s a bit younger than the C6 ZR1 (2008 - 2013), as it appeared a little over half a decade ago.
The white-on-bronze wheels example belongs to Track Day's friend John, and the main reason they set up this race – actually three of them, but more on that in a bit – is that he actually hates Corvettes. It might have to do with the fact that he lost some races to them, including a recent one to a C7 Z06.
So, he asked for a rematch – and got three high-speed rolling races to make sure he is content. On paper, the cars are quite evenly matched. Both are pinnacles of engineering, with the 610 ps (602 hp) Huracan sporting the advantage of a dual-clutch auto gearbox and all-wheel drive.
On the other corner sits the C6 Corvette ZR1 with its larger displacement supercharged 6.2-liter LS9 V8 packing 647 ps (638 hp) and a purist six-speed manual stick shifter. Not to spoil the conclusion, but you could foresee the winner judging by the fact that a rolling race usually nullifies the advantage of AWD models...
