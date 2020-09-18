Three Roll Races Are Not Enough for Huracan to Exert AWD Supremacy on C6 ZR1

The 2020 stars from the Lamborghini and Chevrolet rosters are the Huracan EVO and the C8 Corvette Stingray Z51. With the former sporting a 631 hp (640 ps) naturally aspirated V10, and the latter a 6.2-liter LT2 V8 with just 495 hp, it would hardly be a fair fight when pitted against each other.

41 photos