Drag Race Your Mind With the 812 Superfast & 488 Pista, 720S and Huracan

European supercars and drag racing should have some innate incompatibilities – drag racing involves slamming the accelerator pedal to the floor and holding on to the steering wheel. European supercars, meanwhile, have been honed by decades of experience into corner-carving machines. So, it would be like comparing apples to oranges. Still, they are both fruits.
So, we are going to condone a little bit of harmless fun with vehicles worth many hundreds of thousands of dollars. Plus, the YouTube channel 888MF is doing the right thing and none of the shenanigans happen on public roads - safety first.
And we admit - watching these costly machines give it all out is highly entertaining – even in this simple straight-line scenario. The first competitors facing each other are a pair of Ferraris – the 488 Pista and the larger brother 812 Superfast. Up next is another Italian thoroughbred – the Lamborghini Huracan Performante, and then comes a couple of McLaren 720S examples (the reason there is two of them is simple – the race organizers were unable to find a German contender like the Porsche 911 Turbo S in time).
There are a few particularities to the race, though. The improvised drag strip was narrow – so they went for the classic choice and pitted two cars against each other at a time. With a minor exception, in the end the decisive battle involved both 720S examples.
Also, you might easily notice there are ample skill differences between the racers. That is because the real owners were at the helm, and not professional drivers. Because this is the fifth part of the channel's ultimate supercar drag race series, we decided you should have the option of rewatching the older, but highly entertaining earlier installments as well, so we attached them all below.
By the way, do watch the first video until the end – the final part involves an electric surprise. The official winner of the supercar showdown gets to flex its ICE muscles against the 761 horsepower Porsche Taycan Turbo S. Any bets on the winner?!
And we admit - watching these costly machines give it all out is highly entertaining – even in this simple straight-line scenario. The first competitors facing each other are a pair of Ferraris – the 488 Pista and the larger brother 812 Superfast. Up next is another Italian thoroughbred – the Lamborghini Huracan Performante, and then comes a couple of McLaren 720S examples (the reason there is two of them is simple – the race organizers were unable to find a German contender like the Porsche 911 Turbo S in time).
There are a few particularities to the race, though. The improvised drag strip was narrow – so they went for the classic choice and pitted two cars against each other at a time. With a minor exception, in the end the decisive battle involved both 720S examples.
Also, you might easily notice there are ample skill differences between the racers. That is because the real owners were at the helm, and not professional drivers. Because this is the fifth part of the channel's ultimate supercar drag race series, we decided you should have the option of rewatching the older, but highly entertaining earlier installments as well, so we attached them all below.
By the way, do watch the first video until the end – the final part involves an electric surprise. The official winner of the supercar showdown gets to flex its ICE muscles against the 761 horsepower Porsche Taycan Turbo S. Any bets on the winner?!