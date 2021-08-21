Three Reasons Google Maps and Android Auto Are a Match Made in Heaven

In other words, Google finally made it possible for third-party app makers to compete against Google Maps on Android Auto, therefore bringing more navigation tools to users out there.
In theory, this isn’t necessarily good news for Google and Google Maps, but as it turns out, the arrival of more navigation apps on Android Auto hasn’t necessarily affected the Google Maps userbase.
This means that despite developers investing in their navigation software and bringing it to Android Auto, Google Maps continues to be the preferred app for most people out there. And looking at the bigger picture, it’s no wonder why.
If you’ve been following the Android Auto news lately, you probably know already Google has a lot to fix to further refine the car experience, but on the other hand, few of the glitches reported by users actually concern Google Maps.
This doesn’t necessarily mean the navigation app is always running flawlessly on Android Auto, but in 99 percent of the cases, Google Maps is a highly reliable solution that does its job very well.
improves Google Maps, not only with new features but also with further improvements and refinements, and this helps make the experience overall a lot more polished.
The July 2021 data pretty much speaks for itself. Google rolled out no less than 14 updates for Google Maps last month (both beta and stable), out of which no less than 8 were part of the stable branch and therefore released to production devices.
Furthermore, Google has announced plenty of new features for Google Maps lately, including navigation improvements that allow the app to provide drivers with alternative routes supposed to reduce the carbon footprint of the car.
This way, Google Maps is getting ready for the future as well, as it increases its focus on environmentally-friendly capabilities, helping cut the emissions in the easiest possible way.
This way, Google Maps is theoretically capable of providing users with accurate navigation information, even in those regions where the road network is constantly changing. This is something that’s not possible in the case of typical navigation software where a full update is required, so Google Maps takes advantage of the Internet connection to always download the latest map data.
And there’s more making Google Maps such a great app for Android Auto users, including the features it comes with, the offline maps, the dark mode, and everything else.
Overall, despite the arrival of several other navigation apps on Android Auto, Google Maps was, is, and will continue to be the go-to navigation software for most people out there. And if Google keeps working on the app as committed as before, there’s a chance this won’t change anytime soon.
