This Lorry Stuck on a Narrow Country Road Is Proof Google Maps Needs Truck Navigation

Navigation apps are an invaluable tool that makes it so much easier to find a specific destination and drive to it safer and more conveniently, but on the other hand, they can always become a double-edged sword if we trust them blindly.
And this is pretty much because it’s impossible for such an app to always be 100 percent accurate, mostly due to the always-changing traffic conditions and road changes that happen overnight.
In some cases, navigation apps end up sending drivers on roads that aren’t appropriate for their vehicles, and this truck stuck on a narrow country lane is just the living proof in this regard.
This lorry was sent by a navigation app to Coosebean Lane, close to Truro in the United Kingdom, and as you can see in the photos we included in the article, it’s pretty clear this is a narrow road that’s more appropriate for small passenger cars rather than for trucks.
And yet, the navigation app sent the truck to this road, and it was obviously just a matter of time until it got stuck. And according to reports, this isn’t the first lorry to try and not fit on this road, and local authorities had no other option than to drag the vehicles all the way back because they ended up blocking the entire traffic.
While there are several apps out there that can provide truck and RV navigation, Google Maps continues to be the choice for many lorry drivers, even without such capabilities. And this is quite a problem, as Google Maps can’t know they’re driving a vehicle so large it can’t fit all types of roads.
This is why Google Maps needs a truck mode in the first place. Such feature requests have been around for a long time, but so far, the Mountain View-based search giant has never commented on whether it plans to develop a truck mode or not.
Until this happens, however, you should always keep an eye on the road and plan your route in advance if you don’t use navigation software according to your type of vehicle. Google Maps is a great navigation application but without a truck mode, it can easily become a huge pain in the neck for lorry drivers.
