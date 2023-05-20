Three-Door Honda Civic Type R Would Look Like a Seasoned Hot Hatch

Due to crossovers and SUVs showing their superiority, the front-wheel drive hot hatch territory is getting smaller. One day, such models will die altogether, but that is far into the future, and enthusiasts can still enjoy the glory of such practical and sporty models that don't cost an arm and a leg.
Honda remains committed to this segment, and their answer to the Volkswagen Golf GTI is called the Civic Type R, as (almost) anyone could tell you. The latest builds on the eleventh generation Civic and comes to life in its home market of Japan. Production commenced last year, and it features more restrained styling, proving that the company does listen to what customers want.
For the new Civic Type R, Honda chose to retain the four-pot recipe with front-wheel drive, putting a six-speed manual transmission between them. The engine of choice is a turbocharged 2.0-liter, which develops 325 horsepower (330 ps/242 kW) in the European configuration. The North American variant is less punchy, with 315 hp (319 ps/235 kW) available. It can deal with the zero to 62 miles per hour (0-100 kph) acceleration in 5.4 seconds and tap out at 171 mph (275 kph).
To assert dominance, Honda stripped the new-gen Civic Type R of its sat-nav, air-con, electrically adjustable mirrors, parking sensors, and other stuff, gave it the S suffix, and subjected it to a fast lap of the Nurburgring Nordschleife. And it was at the famous German racetrack where it set a lap record for front-wheel drive production vehicles by completing the course in 7 minutes and 44.881 seconds. As a result, it beat the previous record set by the Renault Megane RS Trophy-R by approximately half a second.
Honda's 2023 Civic Type R starts at $43,795 in our market before factoring in the destination charge and dealer fees. Regardless of where you live, Honda offers it in a single body style: a five-door hatchback. Three-door versions are less popular than they once were, so they do not plan to expand the lineup with such a model. However, that does not mean such vehicles do not exist, albeit in CGI land. The one pictured in the gallery came courtesy of spdesignsest on social media, and it looks a bit sportier than the real thing.
It has fewer inches between the axles, translating to less legroom for rear-seat passengers. The rear doors were removed, and the front ones were elongated to facilitate ingress and egress. It has larger rear fenders and slightly more oversized three-quarter windows, and it appears ready for a fast lap at the local racetrack. But would it convince you to go for it over the five-door if the Japanese company gave it a go? Scroll down to the comments area and drop a line there.
