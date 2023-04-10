This Is What the Honda Civic Type R Sounds Like With a Titanium Exhaust System

The Honda Civic Type R is one hot hatch that needs no introduction. It is an extremely fun to drive machine, a great daily, and pretty much a dream ride – if you can live with the looks - that won’t bankrupt you. But can one actually make it sound better?
Keep in mind that this is a four-banger we’re talking about, and such mills are not exactly known for their ferocious sounds. In fact, automakers tend to give certain cars packing small engines fake noise systems, which are sometimes adjustable. Thus, you shouldn’t hold your breath for any goosebumps soundtracks when it comes to these units.
That said, the owner of the Honda Civic Type R, which is a previous-gen car, depicted on video down below, decided they need theirs to sound a bit more aggressive. Usually, this means straight-piping, which doesn’t really do justice to most models. However, the front-wheel drive Japanese hot hatch has managed to evade this trend, as it embraced a new exhaust system instead. Made of titanium, it is a $2,500 upgrade by the looks of it, and it has indeed transformed the soundtrack. But was it a well-deserved boost, or should they have left it stock?
That’s for you to find out by hitting the play button on the video shared at the bottom of the page, which was recently uploaded on YouTube by Exhaust Addicts. Don’t go scrolling down just yet, as first, we have to remind you about some of the specs of the model. It is capable of hitting the sixty miles an hour (97 kph) mark in approximately five seconds from zero. The output stands at 306 hp, and the 2.0-liter turbocharged four-cylinder engine puts out 295 pound-feet (400 Nm) of torque. Not impressed? Well, then you probably forgot about the numerous record-breaking runs at various racetracks all over the world, where it became the fastest car in its class. And it is so fast that it even impressed John Cena, who’s using a 2020MY as his daily driver, and he absolutely loves it.
Now, if you’ve been living under a rock (pun intended), then you probably do not know that there is a new generation Civic Type R available. The latest one is about to celebrate its first birthday this summer, and it stays true to a classic recipe: a 2.0L four-pot with front-wheel drive and a good old six-speed manual gearbox directing the thrust. It has 310 lb-ft (420 Nm) to play with and 311 hp. Slightly faster than its predecessor, the new Civic Type R is on sale at retailers nationwide, and to buy one, you will have to fork out at least $42,295 excluding destination, dealer fees, and options.
