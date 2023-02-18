This Week's Update for The Crew 2 Has a NFS Hot Pursuit Vibe

Valentine's Day might be over, but that doesn't mean you can't still get gifts, discounted bundles, or other goodies. This week's gift giver is Ubisoft, or better said, Ivory Tower, the developer behind The Crew 2, that's now hard at work on The Crew Motorfest, which has a 2023 release date. But until that faithful moment will be upon us (if not delayed until 2024), we still have a lot of cool things to unlock and try out in The Crew 2.

6 photos Photo: Ubisoft