This Week's Update for The Crew 2 Has a NFS Hot Pursuit Vibe

Valentine's Day might be over, but that doesn't mean you can't still get gifts, discounted bundles, or other goodies. This week's gift giver is Ubisoft, or better said, Ivory Tower, the developer behind The Crew 2, that's now hard at work on The Crew Motorfest, which has a 2023 release date. But until that faithful moment will be upon us (if not delayed until 2024), we still have a lot of cool things to unlock and try out in The Crew 2.
Like always, during the Live Summit PvE (player vs. environment) events, you get rewarded depending on the tier level you manage you finish in.
For the Bronze category, you get 150k in-game followers. If you reach the Silver league, you will receive 52.5k Spare Parts to spend as you deem fit. The Gold cup will nab you the "Catch Me Underglow" item to accessorize the car of your dreams. Finally, the Platinum spot gets you Legendary RX Performance Parts: The Live Reward Sniffer, Sensor & Collector.
Now that we got the competitive part out of the way let's see what the Under the Radar bundle has to offer. First, there's the 1971 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 Enforcer Unit (Rally Cross).
While its generation (1970-1981) didn't have the biggest engines around, it did, however, have 25 different specs you could have chosen from. The displacements ranged from 3.8-liter engines with 115 hp (117 ps) up to 5.7-liter mills with 247 hp (250 ps).
The next item on the list is the 2017 Ram 1500 Rebel TRX Concept Enforcer Unit (Rally Cross). In real life, a brand new 2023 Ram Rebel model comes with a 3.6-liter V6 or a bigger 5.7-liter Hemi V8. The latter can deliver 395 hp (400 ps) with 410 lb-ft (556 Nm) of torque and starts at around $58,000.
The last car from the bundle is the 2012 Cadillac Escalade Enforcer Unit (Rally Cross). This model's generation was produced between 2006-2013 as a premium SUV. And yes, Tony Soprano drove a 2003 model during the final three seasons of the show. Careful, we're not talking about the 1999 Chevy Suburban from the intro.
Moving on to the Radiowaves Bundle from the Far & Beyond store, you will find an extremely sweet-looking 1972 Mazda RX-3 (Street Racing). It comes with other items like the Green Band Tire, Green Wings Underglow, Green Spangled Nitro, and Black Window Tint.
While this didn't shatter any speed records back in its heyday, the whole point behind it was for you not to break the bank to afford it. The 2.0-liter Wankel rotary engine it donned came as a solution to Japan's tax increase at the time. The RX-3 got you where you had to go, but it did so using only 109 hp (110 ps) and 100 lb-ft (135 Nm) of torque.
Now switching gears (pun intended) to something more speedy, the in-game store also features the Bugatti Addict Bundle. It contains the famous 1992 Bugatti EB 110 Super Sport and also the 2017 Chiron.
The final offering from the weekly update is the Street King Bundle which packs a 1993 McLaren F1, a 2020 Corvette C8 Stingray, and a 2019 BMW M8 Competition Coupe.
If anything tickles your fancy from this list, just remember that you'll need to claim everything by February 21, when it all goes away, to make room for next week's pack of goodies.
For the Bronze category, you get 150k in-game followers. If you reach the Silver league, you will receive 52.5k Spare Parts to spend as you deem fit. The Gold cup will nab you the "Catch Me Underglow" item to accessorize the car of your dreams. Finally, the Platinum spot gets you Legendary RX Performance Parts: The Live Reward Sniffer, Sensor & Collector.
Now that we got the competitive part out of the way let's see what the Under the Radar bundle has to offer. First, there's the 1971 Chevrolet Camaro Z28 Enforcer Unit (Rally Cross).
While its generation (1970-1981) didn't have the biggest engines around, it did, however, have 25 different specs you could have chosen from. The displacements ranged from 3.8-liter engines with 115 hp (117 ps) up to 5.7-liter mills with 247 hp (250 ps).
The next item on the list is the 2017 Ram 1500 Rebel TRX Concept Enforcer Unit (Rally Cross). In real life, a brand new 2023 Ram Rebel model comes with a 3.6-liter V6 or a bigger 5.7-liter Hemi V8. The latter can deliver 395 hp (400 ps) with 410 lb-ft (556 Nm) of torque and starts at around $58,000.
The last car from the bundle is the 2012 Cadillac Escalade Enforcer Unit (Rally Cross). This model's generation was produced between 2006-2013 as a premium SUV. And yes, Tony Soprano drove a 2003 model during the final three seasons of the show. Careful, we're not talking about the 1999 Chevy Suburban from the intro.
Moving on to the Radiowaves Bundle from the Far & Beyond store, you will find an extremely sweet-looking 1972 Mazda RX-3 (Street Racing). It comes with other items like the Green Band Tire, Green Wings Underglow, Green Spangled Nitro, and Black Window Tint.
While this didn't shatter any speed records back in its heyday, the whole point behind it was for you not to break the bank to afford it. The 2.0-liter Wankel rotary engine it donned came as a solution to Japan's tax increase at the time. The RX-3 got you where you had to go, but it did so using only 109 hp (110 ps) and 100 lb-ft (135 Nm) of torque.
Now switching gears (pun intended) to something more speedy, the in-game store also features the Bugatti Addict Bundle. It contains the famous 1992 Bugatti EB 110 Super Sport and also the 2017 Chiron.
The final offering from the weekly update is the Street King Bundle which packs a 1993 McLaren F1, a 2020 Corvette C8 Stingray, and a 2019 BMW M8 Competition Coupe.
If anything tickles your fancy from this list, just remember that you'll need to claim everything by February 21, when it all goes away, to make room for next week's pack of goodies.