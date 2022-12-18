The Next Need for Speed Game Could be in Serious Trouble

Recent news about Need for Speed Unbound is both exciting and concerning at the same time. Especially if you're a fan. On one hand, future updates for the online experience are coming at a constant flow, but on the other hand, no less than five key people have left Criterion, the development studio behind the game.
Let's start with the good news. On Twitter, the Need for Speed account said how the team has been hard at work since the reveal. Furthermore, they announced that future updates will be coming near the end of January. Now, taking into consideration that the official launch date was December 2, releasing content updates in such a close time frame means good news for players.
Up until the release, EA has simply showered fans with extremely useful blog posts like what to expect from the game, tips and tricks, how to do this, that, or the other... basically, everything a fan would want.
From my experience as a lifelong gamer and as a journalist overall, when a developer puts this much effort into releasing constant information about the game before and after its release, coupled with the upcoming content, it usually means all hands on deck, full speed ahead.
In short, players should rejoice about the developer and publisher caring about how their product is received and not just trying to get it out there to score points with the shareholders. Something all gamers know EA is guilty of in the past.
The tweet also said that the post-launch updates will include free access to new modes, social features, and progression for Lakeshore Online. In case you didn't play the game, the latter is Unbound's GTA Online-like multiplayer mode, where you share a server with 15 other people. Future updates will also bring some new undisclosed gameplay features, more cars, and customizations.
If I were to draw a line, following the past, present, and future of Need for Speed Unbound, I'd say that fans could rest assured knowing that, short-term, the game is in good hands. Or better put... was in good hands.
As reported by GamesIndustry.biz, five key people from Criterion have recently departed to "explore new opportunities outside of EA." Among them is the studio Vice President and General Manager, Matt Webster. The news comes as a shock for people related to the studio because he has been there for more than 23 years.
The executive producer, Pete Lake is next in line to leave. He started at Criterion in '96. Then there's the technical director Andrei Shires, that has been there for 16 years. The head of studio development, Alan McDairmant (17 years at Criterion), and head of content, Steve Uphill (10 years), are also departing.
Now, far be it for me to speculate about why this happened. But... seeing as EA was named by Consumerist "Worst Company in America" two years in a row in 2012 and 2013, and the fifth most hated company in the United States by USA Today in 2018... one theory could be that they couldn't deal with the corporate heads from the top and simply decided to go to Splitsville.
While this "conspiracy theory" wouldn't be too far-fetched, seeing as each of them has spent an incredible amount of time at the same company, actually leaving for other endeavors would seem very likely as well.
It's not a strange phenomenon in the games industry when studio heads leave after 10 or 20 years to start their own studio or even join other development companies in high-ranking positions. Glen Schofield, the famous Dead Space creator, did the same thing when he left EA to join Activision Blizzard, only to leave from there as well after some years and start his own company, Striking Distance Studios.
To wrap it all up, it's nice that we're getting constant content updates this soon after the release of Need for Speed Unbound. However, the game was so well received because of how the people in charge handled things. With them gone, I'm afraid that the future of the game franchise hangs in the balance.
This being said, the next NFS game is probably at least two years away, so let's just enjoy this one while we can.
It’s been white-knuckle since our reveal, and Need for Speed Unbound is live around the world. Shout out to YOU, our NFS family. We have love for each & every one of you! We're just getting started in Lakeshore and you can expect more updates from us near the end of January.— Need for Speed (@NeedforSpeed) December 15, 2022