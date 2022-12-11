This Is How To Access Your Need for Speed Unbound In-game Bonuses

First off, let's see what you get in every possible scenario and then where to find everything on each and every platform. If you bought just the $70 Standard Edition after the official release date on December 2nd, you get the base game, and that's it. No point in searching for something that doesn't exist.
However, if you pre-ordered the game, no matter if it's the Standard or Palace Edition, you get some bling to boast on the streets of Lakeshore, like a custom driving effect, custom license plate, banner with artwork and sticker, but most importantly, $150,000 in in-game credits. Important to note that all that cash is meant for multiplayer only, not for single-player.
Now that we got the pre-orders out of the way, it's time to see what goodies the $80 Palace Edition has in store for you. Aside from the obvious game itself, you get four Exclusive Palace Custom Cars, Exclusive Palace Driving Effects, Mashman Decals & “Palifornia” License Plate, Tri-Ferg Character Pose & Banner Artwork, and 20 items of the Stacked Palace Clothing Pack to customize your self-made character to your heart's content.
Next up, EA Play will grab you a 10-hour trial for Need for Speed Unbound, together with the "legen... wait for it... DARY!" 2006 BMW M3. Yes, the very same M3 from the Most Wanted game that brought joy to millions by combining the bullet-time effects from Max Payne with Hot Pursuit's awesome cop-chase scenes. Too bad they didn't implement the slow-motion gameplay mechanics in this one as well.
First of all, make sure that after you have installed the game, you have also downloaded and installed the add-ons/content packs. If you're on PC and are using the EA App, all you have to do is launch the app, go to My Collection, click on Need for Speed Unbound, and then click Manage to check for Installed Add-Ons and In-Game Content.
If you're still using the Origin app, then launch it, go to My Game Library, click on the Need for Speed Unbound game tile, then on Extra Content, and on Choose your DLC. If you're on Steam, go to your Library in the Steam client, right-click the game and select Properties... from the menu, and select DLC in the respective window.
If you have the game on the Epic Store, you have to open the Epic Games Launcher, go to your Library, locate your game with DLC, click the three dots next to the title, and then click Manage Add-Ons. To install the DLC, on the next page, move the slider to the right for each one you'd like to install.
games & apps and highlight a game but don’t press anything yet. Now press the Menu button on your controller, and select Manage game and add-ons. Select the game in the upper-right corner of the screen, and choose Manage installation on the drive your game is. Then you should see a list of items, like the base game, along with any available add-ons or game features.
If you're on Playstation, you have to go to Game Library from your Games home, highlight Need for Speed Unbound but don't press anything yet, then press the Options button on your controller and select Manage Game Content. From there, simply Select your DLC / Add-Ons to install.
After all this, all you have to do is to launch the game with a working internet connection. It has to authenticate the licenses, keys, and so on. Yes, even for the single-player mode. Everything should work, so I hope this helps. Oh, and the M3 will be in your garage in Lakeshore Online.
