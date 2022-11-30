The Crew 2 Just Got An Awesome Lamborghini Countach Update This Week

For those of you who have already forgotten about the online multiplayer racing game The Crew 2, it's still alive and kicking. Yesterday, the very same day Need for Speed Unbound was released, Ubisoft saw fit to also put out a trailer with their newest update for The Crew 2. Coincidence or not, here's what the update brings for fans.
This Live Summit update is called the Barren Raid and spans from November 30 until December 6. In The Crew 2, Live Summit is a PvE (player vs. environment) gaming mode where people compete in themed activities every week. During this event, you can win different prizes based on your high score on the leaderboards. The rewards have different tiers (Bronze, Silver, Gold, Platinum) and they vary depending on the platform you're playing on.
The first bundle from the Live Summit is the Barren Raid Bundle, which contains a 2020 Proto Alpha MK X, a 2020 Porsche 911 Carrera 4S, and a 2010 Chevrolet Camaro SS. Next up is the Sandy Bundle that comes with a 2017 Ford GT, orange smoke effect, Halloween Blast Nitro, and Orange Window Tint.
The Street Xpert 30 Bundle is one every driving fan should get because it features beauties like the 2004 Maserati MC12, the 2020 Ford Mustang Shelby GT500, and the 2021 Forsberg Racing Nissan 370Z Pro Drift. Between these three, you have your hypercar, street, and drift events covered like nobody's business.
However, the bell of the ball is the Elite Bundle #12. It has the extremely popular 1985 Lamborghini Countach LP 5000 Quattrovalvole, and also the 2021 Lamborghini Countach LPI 800-4.
If you haven't played or don't own The Crew 2 but would like to try it, the Standard Editions starts from $10 (discounted) on Ubisoft's store webpage. However, if you're playing on pc, you might want to check out their Ubisoft+ monthly subscription service that more or less gives you access to all of their titles. This way, you get more bang for your buck.
