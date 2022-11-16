The Crew 2 Season 7 'Episode 1: Into the Storm' Brings New Cars, Extensive Motorpass

Ubisoft’s The Crew 2 is getting a new season this week, one that’s bursting of fun content and loads of improvements. Episode 1: Into the Storm will become the stage for some intense car racing thanks to Motorflix, the in-game car entertainment provider, which produces its biggest show to date.
The new seasonal update invites players to participate in a thrilling underground race going from one side of the United States to the other. The biggest twist is that unpredictable events will occur during the race, which will test players driving skills. That includes collapsing buildings, police roadblocks, and even a massive sandstorm.
The first episode of Season 7 is composed of five events, all available at launch. Players who complete the full series will unlock an exclusive reward, the Mitsubishi 300 GT VR-R No Rules Edition.
Naturally, Season 7 Episode 1: Into the Storm adds a brand-new Motorpass, featuring 50 tiers of new exclusive rewards, both free and premium. These include high-performance vehicles such as McLaren P1 Gold Line Edition (Hypercar), the Pontiac Firebird T/A Golden Wings Edition (Street Race), the Mitsubishi FTO GP Version R Nebula Edition (Street Race), the Porsche 918 Spyder – Silvery Edition (Hypercar), as well as vanity items, outfits, currency packs (Crew Credits and Bucks), and more.
But wait, there’s more! Additional vehicles, such as the Pontiac Firebird T/A 1077 (Street Race) or the Mitsubishi FTO GP Version R (Street Race), will be available in the shop starting November 16, with more surprises coming over the course of the Episode.
On the other hand, for new players who are just starting their adventures in The Crew 2, new Car Starter Packs are now available for purchase in time with this new update, combining new exclusive car editions (Porsche Cayman GT4 Carbon Edition or Mazda RX-8 Pearl Edition) with a Starter Pack of currency (45,000 Crew Credits) for a reduced combined price.
The Crew 2 Season 7 Episode 1: Into the Storm drops on PC, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4 on November 16, as a free update.
The first episode of Season 7 is composed of five events, all available at launch. Players who complete the full series will unlock an exclusive reward, the Mitsubishi 300 GT VR-R No Rules Edition.
Naturally, Season 7 Episode 1: Into the Storm adds a brand-new Motorpass, featuring 50 tiers of new exclusive rewards, both free and premium. These include high-performance vehicles such as McLaren P1 Gold Line Edition (Hypercar), the Pontiac Firebird T/A Golden Wings Edition (Street Race), the Mitsubishi FTO GP Version R Nebula Edition (Street Race), the Porsche 918 Spyder – Silvery Edition (Hypercar), as well as vanity items, outfits, currency packs (Crew Credits and Bucks), and more.
But wait, there’s more! Additional vehicles, such as the Pontiac Firebird T/A 1077 (Street Race) or the Mitsubishi FTO GP Version R (Street Race), will be available in the shop starting November 16, with more surprises coming over the course of the Episode.
On the other hand, for new players who are just starting their adventures in The Crew 2, new Car Starter Packs are now available for purchase in time with this new update, combining new exclusive car editions (Porsche Cayman GT4 Carbon Edition or Mazda RX-8 Pearl Edition) with a Starter Pack of currency (45,000 Crew Credits) for a reduced combined price.
The Crew 2 Season 7 Episode 1: Into the Storm drops on PC, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, PlayStation 5, and PlayStation 4 on November 16, as a free update.