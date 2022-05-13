The Crew 2’s Second Episode of Season 5, American Legends, Goes Live This Week

Two months after the debut of the first episode of Season 5 for The Crew 2, American Legends, Ubisoft announced a brand-new episode is now coming to the racing game. Available to all players this week, the second episode of The Crew 2 Season 5 brings never-before-seen Stories, new vehicles, and, as expected, an all-new Motorpass.
The Crew 2 players will be happy to know that the usual vehicle drop, LIVE Summits and vanity items will be made available as part of the game’s live content support throughout the entire duration of this episode.
The introduction of new Stories in the last episode seems to have made the game even more enjoyable for players, which is why the second episode continues the trend. Two new stories will be available every week for the duration of this time-limited event, with their share of adventures, twists and rewards.
This time around, The Crew 2 players are invited to journey through more contemporary and diverse eras from America. Simply head to the Archivist to get the first clue that will guide you on your next quest.
The juiciest part of the update, new vehicles and vanity items are making a comeback for the second episode of Season 5. Valuable treasures like the 1966 Pontiac GTO will be awarded to players for free upon completion of most of the long stories in the game.
Also, besides the rewards available in the stories and in the Motorpass, players can expect to see new vehicles drops throughout the entire second episode. For example, the Kawasaki Z1000 ABS will be available in the shop from May 25 onwards.
The new Motopass is getting lots of vehicles to unlock, including the BMW 18 Roadster Stellar Edition, Proto Lucky One, Chevrolet Camaro SS Bend Edition, and KTM X-Bow GT4 Raw Edition. For those who love to compete, the new batch of LIVE Summits start on May 11 with Forbidden Times. The first Premium LIVE Summit will come on May 18 and will feature the Dodge Challenger R/T Riff Edition as a Platinum reward.
