The Crew 2 Season Six Episode One: Challenge the Formula Drift Champion (PC)

Whenever I feel the need for a quick dose of adrenaline, I usually head out onto the Nürburgring in either Assetto Corsa or Ride 3 for a few laps. I'm always happy to improve my lap times, even by a tenth of a second. I've lost count on how many laps I've done so far. But I do know that I need at least 30 minutes of practice if I'm to defeat any of my current records. I'm not quite a hardcore video game racer, but I'm not far from it either.