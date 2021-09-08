The Crew 2 Gets US Speed Tour West, New Cars and Vanity Items

3 The Joker's Muscle Car Rendered, Looks Like a Mustang Crossed With a Miura

The Crew 2 players will be getting their seasonal dose of new content today, as Ubisoft announced Season 3 Episode 2 will debut on September 8 on the following platforms: PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series S/X, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, and Google Stadia. 7 photos



This time around,



Each week, players will find a pre-existing event picked from a list of community-favorite races modified to be played as Speed Tour time-attack race. The Episode 2 packs 16 events – 8 new events and 8 special and repackaged races, which will be made available gradually (two events will be unlocked every week until the end of the Season).



Besides the cars added to the Motorpass, the new Episode released today will feature new vehicles, including some which will be available for purchase on September 8:



Those buying the new Motorpass will be getting new Live Summits such as the Wild Escape Live Summit and the first Premium Live Summit that will feature the



