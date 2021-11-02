This Viper Could Embarrass Any Ferrari From Its Era, It Still Pulls Hard on the Drag Strip

Samuel Adams' New Beer Is Made With Orbited Hops That Went Into Space

The auction will end on November 7, so you still have time to get that money loan from the bank. Expect a higher price than $40,000 shown at the time of writing and a deep burn in your pocket. Back in the early 2000s, any car that could reach the 60 mph (97 kph) mark in less than four seconds was a serious supercar. Even by the 2020s standards, this is a remarkable acceleration time. The U.S. carmakers had only two fast cars: the Corvette and the Viper. In stock clothing, these were outpaced by the German and Italian supercars . In 2000 Lingenfelter squeezed more ponies from these two American sports cars with its magic toys and engineering skills. The tuner managed to convince a Corvette ZR1 to graduate the quarter-mile in 12.1 seconds. But then, John Lingenfelter turned its attention to the Viper. And this is what it manages to achieve.Prepping a Dodge after it was known as a Corvette specialist was like showing up at the Opera dressed in a Halloween costume. It mainly scared everyone except those who already had that kind of outfit at home but didn't dare to wear it in public. However, this Lingenfelter Viper gave more than everyone could think of.The modifications made to this car are longer than a weekend shopping list. It includes upgraded Brembo brakes (with Lingenfelter stamping on the calipers), adjustable dampers, and rebuilt engine. Wait, what? Rebuilt engine after 13k miles? Well, the owner said that he made a few upgrades.The engine's displacement is still 542ci (8.88-liter), but there is a new Moldex crankshaft and Oliver connecting rods. A set of Wiseco high-compression (12.5:1) pistons has been added to the package. Originally, Lingenfelter installed a set good for a 10.5:1 compression ratio. The CNC ported intake manifold and cylinder heads, plus reinforced valve springs, were part of the rebuilding process.For the transmission, this Lingenfelter features a six-speed gearbox and a Unitrax-modified limited-slip differential with a 3.55:1 gear ratio. According to the original specs, Lingenfelter provided this tuned version with 671 hp and 740 lb-ft (1,003 Nm) at the crank. Now, this vehicle has a wheel-measured power of 671 hp and 689 lb-ft (934 Nm), as shown in the dyno test spec sheet performed in September 2021.The suspension sports CVRTech polyurethane bushings and Penske double-adjustable dampers paired with Hyperco springs. It also features IPSCO sway bar mounts, anti-toe brackets, and end-links. All these might make you consider that it was not a good street vehicle. Yet, the seller put some 4,500 miles on it. So no, it was not a show car, and it has some bruises here and there. The kind of scratches you get on your spoiler while running over the red and white areas on a track's curve.We don't know how fast this highly modified 2000 Lingenfelter Viper is, but the original version could run the quarter-mile in 11 seconds flat with a trap speed of 134 mph (215 kph) while wearing Michelin Pilot Sport tires and a street-legal, cat-equipped exhaust. This car comes fitted with 18" wheels at the front and 19" at the rear.As for the interior, the only noticeable feature is a Pioneer unit installed in the center stack and an upgraded sound system. But still, who's using a CD player anymore? At least it has Bluetooth connectivity, and that might sweeten things a bit. Fortunately, it has those sport bucket seats with a six-point racing harness, which will give the driver more confidence on the track.The auction will end on November 7, so you still have time to get that money loan from the bank. Expect a higher price than $40,000 shown at the time of writing and a deep burn in your pocket.

