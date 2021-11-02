1969 Chevrolet C10 Rocks 3,000-HP Duramax Turbo, Sets Quarter-Mile World Record

Diesel cars will soon be banned as governments are looking to steer automakers toward environmentally friendly fuels. The future of diesel-powered race cars is also uncertain, but for the time being, "oil burners" are still setting records at the drag strip. The world's quickest Pro Stock diesel truck is now a seven-second machine.
This 1969 Chevrolet C10 may look like a nice restomod with a 1990s truck bed, but those meaty rear tires are there to transfer the power of a massively potent Duramax engine to the ground. Built by Matt Hatfield of Danville Performance, this diesel has very little in common with a production Duramax aside from the block. And on top of the forged, race-spec internals, it's strapped to a 102mm (four-inch) turbocharger.
Pushing a whopping 2,200 horsepower with 90 pounds of boost, the turbodiesel can also get extra juice through four stages of nitrous. The latter injects up to 800 horsepower, so this truck is good for a massive 3,000 horses with all guns blazing.
Built and owned by Brett Deutsch, this beefed-up C10 is now the world's fastest diesel-powered Pro Stock truck on the quarter-mile. Deutsch set a new record at Byron Dragway last weekend, running the distance in 7.28 seconds at 175 mph (282 kph). Amazingly enough, Brett smashed the record he set in the same truck back in 2015.
The previous benchmark stood at 8.47 seconds at 165 mph (266 kph) and was set with a different triple-turbo setup. Unfortunately, that session ended with a fuel line fire destroying much of the truck, so Brett spent all these years putting it back together with a new powertrain.
With the rebuilt truck almost 1.2 seconds quicker, it's safe to say that almost five years of hard work have paid off. What's more, it seems that Brett let the gas off right before the finish line, which means that the C10 could be quicker. A six-second pass is definitely in reach, but I guess we'll have to wait for a different event to see a new attempt.
Until that happens, check out Brett's record-setting run in the video below. Make sure you also check out the second video for his previous record, dating back to 2015.
