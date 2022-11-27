This Tiny House Features Two Loft Bedrooms and Is Also Pet-Friendly

Some tiny houses are not so tiny, managing to fit even two bedrooms and still have space for a living room. They can be perfect not only for humans but also for our lovely pets.
This tiny house on wheels measures 24ft (7.3m) in length, 8ft (2.4m) in width, and 14ft (4.3m) in height for a total of 300sq ft (28sq m). It comes in a gray and white exterior and even features a roof deck perfect for stargazing. There is also a sizeable skylight over one of the bedrooms if you prefer stargazing from the inside.
It is off-grid ready or hooked up to shore power, water, and sewer. It already comes with all the connections and pumps for either RV hookup or off-grid. For easy traveling, a manual hydraulic jack and level are included.
The kitchen is fully operational with a propane oven and stove combo, a rangehood, a propane refrigerator, and a farmhouse sink. There is little countertop space, but it does have lots of cabinets with drawers. There is a little space between the kitchen and the bathroom with a sofa, a small TV, and a Cubic mini stove.
On the other side of the house, we find a bathroom with a rustic sliding door. It is equipped with a washer and dryer machine combo, a composting toilet, a bathroom vanity, and a walk-in shower with a rain shower head.
There are two lofts on each side of the house. One serves as a master bedroom, while the other one is a guest bedroom. The master bedroom can be accessed through a staircase with normal and tiny steps for pets that are covered with artificial grass. This loft has limited space, only hosting a two-person mattress. The other loft can be accessed through a detaching ladder.
The house is pet friendly with a catwalk allowing kitties to access both lofts from upstairs, a wall entry pet door, and a cat litter compartment in the exterior storage. It is up for sale on Tiny House Listings for the price of $89,000 (€85,457).
