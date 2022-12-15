This Tiny Home on Wheels Mixes Modern Amenities With Farmhouse Charm

This tiny home exudes modern farmhouse charm. It has a lovely interior with many rustic elements that give it a cozy feel. But it's also packed with modern amenities. There's a light-filled living room, a spacious kitchen, a lofted bedroom, and a fully-equipped bathroom. It even has a nice deck that increases the available space.
The little home on wheels is situated on a 14-acre farm in Central Oregon. It was designed as a unique getaway that allows people to relax and experience the tiny house lifestyle. The first thing you're going to notice is the deck, which extends the living space outdoors.
It's an excellent spot to watch the sunrise while sipping a cup of coffee. From there, guests can catch a glimpse of the mountain views of the Broken Top, the Three Sisters, and Mount Jefferson. And if it's too cold, people can always go inside and watch the stunning scenery from the living room.
This area is positioned right next to the glass door, and it's surrounded by large windows. The place is also nice and cozy during wintertime since it has heated flooring and an electric fireplace. Elsewhere, you'll notice a sofa that can be converted into a full-size bed whenever you need an extra sleeping space.
The living room includes two folding tables and an ottoman with built-in storage. The kitchen in this tiny home is equipped with all the necessary appliances. It has a two-burner induction cooktop, a sink, a refrigerator, and a microwave. There's also a breakfast bar next to the fridge that can also be used as a workspace. The kitchen includes several cabinets and shelves as well.
At the end of the house is the bathroom, which also comes with everything guests need. It has a full-size vanity, a corner shower, a standard flush toilet, and a washer/dryer combo unit. Above the bathroom is the loft. That's where the bedroom is located. This area has enough room for a queen-size bed and two small nightstands.
Those who want to stay in this unique retreat can book the tiny house on Airbnb. For $208 per night, two adults can spend get a taste of that tiny home lifestyle and recharge their batteries.
It's an excellent spot to watch the sunrise while sipping a cup of coffee. From there, guests can catch a glimpse of the mountain views of the Broken Top, the Three Sisters, and Mount Jefferson. And if it's too cold, people can always go inside and watch the stunning scenery from the living room.
This area is positioned right next to the glass door, and it's surrounded by large windows. The place is also nice and cozy during wintertime since it has heated flooring and an electric fireplace. Elsewhere, you'll notice a sofa that can be converted into a full-size bed whenever you need an extra sleeping space.
The living room includes two folding tables and an ottoman with built-in storage. The kitchen in this tiny home is equipped with all the necessary appliances. It has a two-burner induction cooktop, a sink, a refrigerator, and a microwave. There's also a breakfast bar next to the fridge that can also be used as a workspace. The kitchen includes several cabinets and shelves as well.
At the end of the house is the bathroom, which also comes with everything guests need. It has a full-size vanity, a corner shower, a standard flush toilet, and a washer/dryer combo unit. Above the bathroom is the loft. That's where the bedroom is located. This area has enough room for a queen-size bed and two small nightstands.
Those who want to stay in this unique retreat can book the tiny house on Airbnb. For $208 per night, two adults can spend get a taste of that tiny home lifestyle and recharge their batteries.